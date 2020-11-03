Stockton’s mayoral candidates are pushing up until the last minute of Election Day

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With the clock winding down, inching closer to Election Day, mayoral candidates in Stockton are getting out the last-minute push to vote.

Years prior, campaign volunteers would hit the streets and go door-to-door. Yet, this pandemic has changed so many aspects of our lives.

But encouraging people to vote remains unchanged.

“At the core, COVID-19 really hasn’t changed the way I’ve campaigned because it’s always been about the people,” said Kevin Lincoln, a mayoral candidate, to KTXL.

“I’m lucky I have a good campaign team, and they’ve been doing as much as they can within the rules,” said incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs, fighting to keep his seat.

Both camps are sending text messages, making phone calls, visiting with families virtually or from a social distance, and encouraging them to vote just hours away from Election Day.

“When situations arise and there’s different hurdles, different challenges, you just have to access and overcome it and figure out creative ways to reach the people,” Lincoln said.

“Even the public health of the city is more important than what’s advantageous for me in terms of running a campaign, so we’ve been really strict on our COVID-19 rules,” Tubbs said.

Those rules include wearing the proper PPE, such as masks and gloves, but much of the campaign process remains the same.

“Knocking on doors…. making phone calls, we’re doing everything possible to reach out and engage with the community, while making sure that we’re being safe about it in the process,” Lincoln said.

Come Wednesday, many of the issues will still pose a challenge to whoever is voted as Stockton’s next mayor.

“That doesn’t mean COVID goes away, that doesn’t mean homelessness goes away, that doesn’t mean all these issues don’t still exist,” Tubbs said. “It just means we know whose in leadership to address those issues.”

Lincoln says he’ll be working up until polls close, while Mayor Tubbs has been speaking to voters over Zoom.