Teenage poll workers are stepping up during the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As voters head to the polls Tuesday, they may notice some fresh faces helping them.

Sacramento County election officials told FOX40 that voters are seeing a lot of young people stepping up as poll workers.

Sixteen-year-old poll worker Audrey Robbins is a pilot of the polls, guiding voters on the do’s and don’ts.

“I direct people to where they’re supposed to be going,” Robbins explained. “I take their ballots.”

Even though Robbins can’t yet vote, she told FOX40 she felt it was her civic duty to help with the democratic process.

“It’s really interesting to see all of the inner workings of how this stuff works,” Robbins said.

Most years, senior citizens make up a large chunk of Sacramento County’s poll workers, but the pandemic is preventing many elderly voters from taking part.

It’s why the county said it’s seeing a major rise in young people stepping up.

“I’m young; I’m probably not going to get as sick, and if I do, it’s probably not going to take me that much to get over it, so I think it’s just a nice thing to do,” said 17-year-old Cesar Pina Calderon.

Calderon told FOX40 his decision to help comes from his heritage.

“Looking at the Latino community, since I am a Latino, it’s been really difficult to get representation. We need to be involved, because if we don’t, we’re not going to have a say. You need to make your voice matter,” Calderon said.

He said he’s looking forward to the next election, when he’ll finally be able to vote.

But for now, Calderon said helping others cast their ballots is his way of being heard: “You feel like you’re doing something to help the country move along.”

Sacramento election clerks are paid.

FOX40 spoke with workers who said working at the polls was a great way to make some extra cash, especially after a rough few months due to the pandemic.