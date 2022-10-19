(KTXL) — With the voter registration deadline fast approaching, California reminds eligible citizens that they can still vote, even if they miss the deadline.

Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day of voter registration for the California 2022 General Election.

According to the county, all “voter registration forms must be postmarked by this date or delivered to the VRE Office at 7000 65th St,” in Sacramento by 5 p.m.” While all online voter registration must be completed by midnight.

California also has same-day voter registration which is known as Conditional Voter Registration. This allows eligible Californians who missed the voter registration deadline to vote or update their voter registration for the election.

Those who need to register or update their information within 14 days of the election can complete the process at their local county elections office, polling place, or vote center.

The ballots will be counted once the county elections office completes the verification process for voter registration.

Conditional Voter Registration begins on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and all CVR voters have to vote in person at a ” Vote Center or the VRE Office at 7000 65th St., Suite A,” in Sacramento.

CVR voters will be open through Election Day.