SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four seats for the Sacramento City Council were up for grabs in the June 7 primary election.

District 1 had four candidates, followed by three candidates in District 3, four in District 5 and one in District 7.

The seat for District 1 became available after Councilmember Angelique Ashby announced a campaign for the state senate in California’s District 8. Councilmembers Jeff Harris (District 3) and Jay Schenirer (District 5) did not run because they no longer live in their districts due to redistricting.

Here are the candidates for the city council seats.

District 1 — Part of North Natomas, part of North Sacramento

Lisa Kaplan — Natomas Unified School Member and an attorney

Alyssa Lozano — President of Natomas Chamber of Commerce and a realtor

Nate Pelczar — Board member for the Stonewall Foundation of Greater Sacramento

District 3 — South Natomas, part of North Natomas

Karina Talamantes — Ashby’s chief of staff and President of the Sacramento County Board of Education

Michael Lynch — Founder of nonprofit Improve Your Tomorrow

Adrianne Gonzales

District 5 — Oak Parts, parts of South Sacramento

Caity Maple — homeless activist and business owner

Tamiko Heim — Infrastructure planning manager

Chris Baker — South Sacramento resident

Kimberley Sow — Administrative assistant

District 7 — Land Park, Pocket area

Rick Jennings II — Incumbent