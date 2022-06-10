SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County released an update on the vote count for the district attorney race that shows Thien Ho continues to be ahead of Alana Mathews.

According to the updated vote count, Ho leads with 58% of the vote, as Mathews has a vote tally of 41%.

Soon after the polls closed on Tuesday night, the county released early numbers that showed Ho had an early lead with 59% of the votes while Mathews was at 40%.

Both candidates are looking to replace Anne Marie Schubert, who ran for attorney general of California and will no longer be DA after her current term ends.

Schubert conceded the race after the first few days of results showed that she did not finish in the top two, and therefore will not advance to the November general election.

Ho is currently the deputy district attorney and was the prosecutor for the Golden State Killer case. Mathews is a former deputy district attorney.