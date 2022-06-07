TUOLUMNE COUNTY (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Tuolumne County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.

Voters in Tuolumne County had the option to help decide the next superintendent of schools.

Tuolumne County residents within Board of Supervisor District 2 were able to vote on their next Board of Supervisors representative.

Some residents were also able to vote for Sonora City Council.

Residents can find their supervisorial district using this map from the county government.