Two Sacramento City Council races still too close to call

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council may look different in January as a nail-biting race continues for District 8 in South Sacramento.

Sacramento school board member Mai Vang is currently holding a razor-thin lead over community activist pastor Les Simmons.

“Yeah, it is absolutely a close race,” Vang told FOX40. “But I am one, definitely nervous, but also incredibly excited.”

Simmons is only about 130 votes behind Vang and there’s a lot of ballots left to be counted.

“You know the ballots that came in right on yesterday, Nov. 3rd, Nov. 4th, that’s going to take some time to process,” Simmons told FOX40. “There could be in between 12 and 14 thousand or so based off of 2016.”

If elected to the city council, Vang said she has plans to improve District 8.

“I think Sacramento right now it is time for us to have bold and creative leadership fighting for our families and our neighborhoods,” Vang explained.

Simmons said he’s also optimistic about his future on the city council if he pulls out a win.

“Addressing some of the key issues around economic development, issues around supporting our businesses,” Simmons explained.

Meanwhile, the race for District 2 in North Sacramento is also close between incumbent Councilman Allen Warren and local business leader Sean Loloee.

Loloee has a nine-point advantage over Warren leading by over 800 votes by last count.

“The numbers are showing that knocking on those doors has paid off,” Loloee told FOX40.

Loloee said he knows those numbers could change as more ballots are counted.

“But we’re feeling pretty strong and pretty excited about the results so far,” Loloee said.

After calling both his office and his cell phone, FOX40 was unable to get ahold of Councilman Warren Wednesday night.

Loloee said he believes his success so far in District 2 reflects how residents in that part of the city often feel forgotten.

“Their resiliency has been taken for granted and we haven’t really paid attention to that district. So, we want to change that landscape,” Loloee said.

Neither District 8 nor District 2’s races have been decided yet.

Election officials told FOX40 the next update from the county election’s office will be on Friday at 4 p.m.

Back in March, Katie Valenzuela defeated Steve Hansen for the City Council District 4 seat. Valenzuela will start her term in January along with the other victors.