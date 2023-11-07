(FOX40.COM) — Two school districts in Sacramento County are having special elections on Tuesday to fill vacancies on their school boards.
San Juan Unified and Natomas Unified each have one vacancy on their boards.
The election for San Juan Unified is for the Area 7 seat, while the election for Natomas Unified is for the Area 4 seat.
San Juan Unified Area 7 Election
Two candidates are vying for the seat on the San Juan Unified board:
• Manuel Perez
•Murad “Moe” Sarama
Natomas Unified Area 4 Election
Six candidates are seeking the seat on the Natomas Unified board:
• Monique Hokman
• Amir Khan
• Krystal King
• Shahzad “Shawn” Anwar
• Brenda Borge
• Scott Dosick
Where to vote
Voters who live in the respective districts can turn in their ballots at the following places, according to the Sacramento County Office of Elections.
Citrus Heights
- Crosswoods Community Center
6742 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sacramento
- North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia St
Sacramento, CA 95835
Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations
Citrus Heights
- City of Citrus Heights City Hall
6360 Fountain Square Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
24 Hours
Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.
- Rusch Park Community Center
7801 Auburn Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed Noon -1:00 p.m.
Open Election Day 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed Noon -1 p.m.
Sacramento
- North Natomas Library
4660 Via Ingoglia St
Sacramento, CA 95835
Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Open Election Day 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Voter Registration & Elections
7000 65th St, Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95823
Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.