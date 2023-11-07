(FOX40.COM) — Two school districts in Sacramento County are having special elections on Tuesday to fill vacancies on their school boards.

San Juan Unified and Natomas Unified each have one vacancy on their boards.

The election for San Juan Unified is for the Area 7 seat, while the election for Natomas Unified is for the Area 4 seat.

San Juan Unified Area 7 Election

Two candidates are vying for the seat on the San Juan Unified board:

• Manuel Perez

•Murad “Moe” Sarama

Natomas Unified Area 4 Election

Six candidates are seeking the seat on the Natomas Unified board:

• Monique Hokman

• Amir Khan

• Krystal King

• Shahzad “Shawn” Anwar

• Brenda Borge

• Scott Dosick

Where to vote

Voters who live in the respective districts can turn in their ballots at the following places, according to the Sacramento County Office of Elections.

Citrus Heights

Crosswoods Community Center

6742 Auburn Blvd

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sacramento

North Natomas Library

4660 Via Ingoglia St

Sacramento, CA 95835

Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations

Citrus Heights

City of Citrus Heights City Hall

6360 Fountain Square Dr

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

24 Hours

Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.

Rusch Park Community Center

7801 Auburn Blvd

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Noon -1:00 p.m.

Open Election Day 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Noon -1 p.m.

Sacramento

North Natomas Library

4660 Via Ingoglia St

Sacramento, CA 95835

Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open Election Day 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Voter Registration & Elections

7000 65th St, Suite A

Sacramento, CA 95823

Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.