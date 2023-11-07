(FOX40.COM) — Two school districts in Sacramento County are having special elections on Tuesday to fill vacancies on their school boards.

San Juan Unified and Natomas Unified each have one vacancy on their boards.

The election for San Juan Unified is for the Area 7 seat, while the election for Natomas Unified is for the Area 4 seat.

San Juan Unified Area 7 Election

Two candidates are vying for the seat on the San Juan Unified board:
• Manuel Perez
•Murad “Moe” Sarama

Natomas Unified Area 4 Election

Six candidates are seeking the seat on the Natomas Unified board:
• Monique Hokman
• Amir Khan
• Krystal King
• Shahzad “Shawn” Anwar
• Brenda Borge
• Scott Dosick

Where to vote

Voters who live in the respective districts can turn in their ballots at the following places, according to the Sacramento County Office of Elections.

Citrus Heights

  • Crosswoods Community Center
    6742 Auburn Blvd 
    Citrus Heights, CA 95621 
    8 a.m. – 4 p.m.  
    Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sacramento

  • North Natomas Library
    4660 Via Ingoglia St
    Sacramento, CA 95835
    Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations

Citrus Heights 

  • City of Citrus Heights City Hall
    6360 Fountain Square Dr
    Citrus Heights, CA 95621
    24 Hours 
    Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.
  • Rusch Park Community Center
    7801 Auburn Blvd
    Citrus Heights, CA 95610
    M-F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Closed Noon -1:00 p.m. 
    Open Election Day 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Closed Noon -1 p.m.

Sacramento

  • North Natomas Library
    4660 Via Ingoglia St
    Sacramento, CA 95835
    Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 
    Open Election Day 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Voter Registration & Elections
    7000 65th St, Suite A
    Sacramento, CA 95823
    Open Election Day until 8:00 p.m.