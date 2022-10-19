SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democrat Alex Padilla and Republican Mark Meuser will face off for U.S. Senator for California in the 2022 General Election.

The contest will appear twice on the ballot because voters are selecting a candidate for the period between Election Day in November and Jan. 3, 2023, along with choosing a candidate for the full six-year term of office beginning on Jan. 3, 2023, and lasting until 2029.

Padilla is the incumbent in the race, as he was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to temporarily fill the seat after the previous senator, Kamala Harris, was elected vice president in 2020. Padilla became the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate after he was appointed to the position.

During the June primary, a total of 23 candidates ran for the position for the full term that starts in 2023 but there were only eight candidates in the special election for the period between November and January.

For the full-term race, Padilla received 54.14% of the votes while Meuser had the largest amount of votes among Republicans at 14.93%.

As for the partial term, Padilla had the most votes at 55.09% while Meuser was the leading Republican at 22.13%.

Prior to being appointed senator, Padilla served as the Secretary of State in California, along with being a state senator and a Los Angeles city councilman. His positions during his three decades in public office included efforts on expanding rights for immigrants and voting access in the state.

Meuser is an attorney who criticized California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to file more than 20 lawsuits against Newsom for his shelter-in-place restrictions.

The attorney also opposes abortion and supported the Supreme Court’s ruling this year that overturned federal access to abortions.

This isn’t the first time Meuser has run for office and faced Padilla in an election. Meuser lost to Padilla in 2018 for Secretary of State and he was also unsuccessful in a run for state Senate in 2012.