SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, voting centers across Sacramento County will begin opening for the Nov. 8 general election.

All voting stations have various operation times. Click here to find the closest voting center to you and the times of operation.

Voters can also drop off their mail-in ballots at a drop box. Here is a list of all the drop box locations in Sacramento County.

While Oct. 24 was the last day to register to vote or change your voter information, California has same-day voter registration which is known as Conditional Voter Registration. This allows eligible Californians who missed the voter registration deadline to vote or update their voter registration for the election.

Those who need to register or update their information within 14 days of the election can complete the process at their local county elections office, polling place, or vote center.