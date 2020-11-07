‘We have cameras everywhere’: Precautions taken at Sacramento County election centers amid political unrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While political unrest mounts outside of county election centers in swing states, Sacramento County says it’s ready to deal with any situation that arises.

“In order to get just past the lobby, you have to badge into a door,” said Janna Haynes, spokesperson for Sacramento County, “Then the tabulation room is under another layer of security; it has very limited access to who even has a badge to get into that room. I myself can not even get in there.”

There’s even a gated back parking lot for poll workers should they need it.

But so far, unlike in other parts of the country, it’s been quiet here.

“We have been very lucky. We have no issues, no safety concerns, not really anybody even trying to observe the process. Occasionally, we’ll have one or two people coming in, but they’re very peaceful,” said Haynes.

But Haynes said all are in fact welcome to come observe the counting process if they want to.

“Technically, anyone can come and view the ballot processing, the tabulation, the adjudication. I mean, there’s a variety of steps and they’re open for anyone to view,” explained Haynes.

Haynes said so far 454,000-plus ballots have been counted, with an estimated 260,000 still left.

“Adding all those numbers up, it looks like we are going to get about 80.9% turnout, which is a record here in Sacramento County,” said Haynes.

If there ever is a protest and a group looking to enter without going through the proper process, Haynes said directly next door is a Sacramento County sheriff substation where deputies are often located at all hours of the day and night.

“You can’t access the building after 5 p.m. unless you have a badge to get in. We have cameras everywhere,” said Haynes.