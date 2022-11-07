SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than 24 hours until Election Day, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber detailed what voters should know if they have not yet cast their ballots along with what her office is doing to ensure the election is secure.

Weber vows a safe election and says that her message to all eligible California voters is clear: Go make your voice heard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What we need now from you is to show up and vote,” Weber said.

Weber ensures that she and her office are prepared for Election Day.

“We’ve done everything we can to make it safe, secure and convenient,” Weber said.

Convenient, she says, noting about 22 million vote-by-mail ballots have gone out to registered voters statewide. In order to count, the return envelopes carrying the ballots must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, and must arrive no later than one week after that.

It is also important not to forget that the voter must sign the back of the return envelope.

Voters may also bring their ballots in person to an elections office or vote center.

For those who did not register or receive a ballot in the mail, Weber says, “We have same-day registration, same-day voting, so if you forgot to register or you moved or whatever, you can go and vote provisionally in California. So there’s really no excuse on Nov. 8 for anyone not to go and vote.”

When asked what is her message to California voters about what you and your office are doing to keep the election secure, Weber responded: “We do everything we possibly can to make sure the voting is secure. Every machine used in every election in California is tested, and tested and re-tested. We have a cyber security office that pays attention to all threats that come in, and we take all threats seriously.”

Voter signatures are also taken seriously.

“Every signature on the envelope is checked based on when you register to vote. Your original signature is married with the signature that you put on the envelope on your ballot. If there is any discrepancy with it, we will put that envelope aside and we will contact you about that signature,” Weber said.

Weber wants Californians to know that her office will have until mid-December to certify the results, meaning it will be some time until the races are called, but the focus right now is on the voter.

“We need you to participate in the process because our democracy only works, not because we just have really secure machines, and we do, not because we have really enthusiastic people, and we do, but it works because you show up by voting,” Weber said.

Weber also wants to remind voters if they run into any problems at all, they can call the official voter hotline at 800-345-VOTE. Weber said those on the other side of the line are ready to help.