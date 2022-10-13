CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Residents in California’s 9th Congressional district will have a new representative in the U.S. Congress come January 2023.

Whoever the voters choose will represent a district of over 746,000 residents, as of the 2020 Census, according to Ballotpedia.

California’s 9th Congressional district is centered in Stockton and consists mostly of San Joaquin County and portions of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties.

Tracy, Manteca and Ripon, which were formerly in the state’s 10th Congressional district, are now part of the district, while Antioch, Lathrop, and Brentwood are no longer in the district, following the redistricting 2020 process.

Democrat Jerry McNerney, who represents much of the area that constitutes the new District 9, is not seeking re-election in 2022. McNerney represented the district since Jan. 3, 2013, and his current will end on Jan. 3, 2023.

Here are the candidates looking to replace McNerney:

Rep. Josh Harder (Democrat)

Tom Patti (Republican)

Harder has represented California’s 10th Congressional district since 2019 and is running for the seat in the 9th district due to the state’s redistricting process. The Democratic congressman had the most votes in June’s primary at 36.71%.

Patti is Harder’s opponent after earning the second most votes of any candidate in the primary at 29.01%.

Residents can find out which district they live in by using the state’s official “Find Your California Representative” website.