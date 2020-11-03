Yolo County DA investigates voter intimidation incident in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a case of voter intimidation, which happened in Woodland during the last week of October.

Yolo County District Attorney Jess Reisig told FOX40 that a Woodland woman came home to find a note taped on her front door.

“The note said, ‘You voted in March. If you are not a citizen, you are not allowed to vote,’” Reisig said.

Reisig said Yolo County election officials brought the case to his office. The note was in a plastic bag, along with paperwork titled “The California Voter Cancelation Request Form.”

Reisig said he believes the victim was targeted because of her race.

“The person who received this message is of Asian descent and the inference clearly to her, was that for some reason, she didn’t look like she should be voting,” Reisig explained.

Reisig said his office is now investigating the incident as a case of voter intimidation.

“The laws are really strict in California. This could be punished by up to three years in prison as a felony, so it’s not a joke,” Reisig explained.

“I don’t think it should happen in this day and age, but it still does,” said Joel Wong from the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs organization, a nonprofit that has worked hard to get out the vote. “I hope all Asian Americans will follow this lady’s example and report if you’re being harassed.”

Reisig said he believes this is an isolated incident, but he’s warning others to report voter intimation if they see it.

Both Wong and Reisig are glad this intimidation didn’t work.

“The voter who received the note, she’s voting, so she was not dissuaded,” Reisig said.

Wong said he hopes others will not be intimidated or fooled.

“Go to the poll. Go vote. Go exercise your right. Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, you have the right to vote,” Wong said.

If any voter has received a similar note or notice, authorities said they should report the note to their county’s elections department immediately.