YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general election.

West Sacramento City Council Districts 3 and 4 are on the ballots of residents from West Sacramento.

Residents of Davis will be voting on City Council Districts 1 and 4, While residents of Winters have one City Council District on the ballot.

Residents of Woodland have two measures that they can vote on, J and K, and residents of Esparto will be voting for the Esparto Unified School District Measure L.