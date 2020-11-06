Yolo County Registrar: ‘No issues at all’ with Sharpies on ballots

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Misinformation spreading on the internet has some worried their votes won’t count.

Obed Odoemelam of Yolo County says he was surprised when poll workers gave him a Sharpie to fill out his ballot and the ink bled through to the other side of the paper Tuesday at River City High School in West Sacramento.

After seeing a viral Facebook video from Arizona, his girlfriend, Luz Kim Hancock, got concerned.

“Because it says there in the video that they are not going to be valid,” she said.

Yolo County Registrar Jesse Salinas says that’s not true in their county. Their tabulation machines can read Sharpie markers.

“We have scanned over 55,000 ballots and have had no issues at all with any of those Sharpies,” Salinas said.

He added that their ballots are carefully crafted, so even if ink bleeds through the paper, it won’t match up with any of the bubbles used to pick candidates.

“There was no alignment issues at all, as it scanned both sides of the ballot,” Salinas explained.

Still, they’ve received several calls from concerned voters, so they plan to make some changes before the next election.

“In the future, we will inform people on the front end about this, but if they want to use a ballpoint pen as an alternative, we will make that available,” Salinas said.

It’s a relief for Odoemelam to know his voice will be heard.

“I just want my opinion to count somehow,” he said.

Neighboring Sacramento County also says it will count ballots filled out in Sharpie.

If, for some reason, the marker were to smear and make the ballots unreadable by machine, the county says the ballot would be reviewed by the manual adjudication team.