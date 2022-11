YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County voters will be able to vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the November general election.

Marysville and Wheatland each have one city council seat on their respective ballots.

Wheatland residents will be able to vote on measures P and Q, which are related to the Wheatland Union High School District.

Voters can also vote on measure R, which is related to the Plumas Lake Elementary School District.