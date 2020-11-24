Yuba, Sutter counties report daily COVID-19 case record; hospital has no available ICU beds

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials reported Monday Sutter and Yuba counties had 221 new COVID-19 cases.

The Sutter County Office of Emergency Management says it marked the first time the reported daily case rate has gone above 200.

Dr. Homer Rice with Yuba County Public Health told FOX40 last week many of the area’s new cases are coming from gatherings.

Adventist Health and Rideout, the counties’ shared hospital, also reported there are no available beds in the intensive care unit, according to Sutter County OEM.

FOX40 spoke with Adventist Health and Rideout President Rick Rawson last week when the counties saw another record high in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re really concerned right now. We see the case positivity in our community going up rapidly. We expect over the holiday to see a significant surge in patients,” Rawson said.

At that time, the hospital was caring for 22 COVID-19 patients. On Monday, 36 people were hospitalized, according to the counties’ COVID-19 dashboard.

Rawson told FOX40 that they had surge plans in place but he worried about their ability to staff the beds that are available.

Twenty-four people have died from COVID-19 in both counties.