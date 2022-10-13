Open Enrollment season comes once a year and it’s a period of time when you can sign up for new or change existing insurance benefits, such as health, dental and vision insurance.

It is important to take advantage of the opportunity to make sure you and your family are set up with the right health insurance coverage and have chosen the right doctors for your needs.

Watch a Live Chat about Open Enrollment where we answer your questions in the live video player above on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m.

Learn more about our Open Enrollment here: www.dignityhealth.org/openenrollment