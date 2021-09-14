ER, urgent care or PCP?

Health care needs happen at all hours of the day and night.

It’s important to know about the different types of care available to you and where to go.

Emergency rooms are equipped to treat the most severe symptoms like breathing difficulties, chest pains, seizures, severe injuries and other life-threatening conditions.

Urgent care centers are best for issues that shouldn’t wait for your primary care physician, like small cuts that may require stitches, the flu and bad colds, stomach pains, ear infections and minor injuries or sprains.

If you’re able to see your primary care physician in a timely manner, that’s a better choice than urgent care. Your PCP knows your medical history, the medications you’re taking and has a more complete picture of your overall health.