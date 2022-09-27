An annual wellness visit with your doctor is important to help you stay healthy, prevent the onset of disease, or keep a condition you already have from getting worse. But, your mental health is just as important as your physical health.



Taking a moment to speak with your doctor about your emotional well being can help to identify common ailments like depression or anxiety. Focusing on your mental health can lead to increased productivity and improved relationships, and can help control some physical health problems often linked to mental health conditions.

Selecting health insurance for you and your family is an important decision and Open Enrollment comes just once a year. Make sure you pick a plan that gives you access to Dignity Health.