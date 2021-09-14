Selecting a primary care provider

Your primary care provider, or PCP, is essentially the quarterback of your care. They get to know you and your individual needs, helping you navigate your care and keeping you up to date on exams and screenings.

Tips for choosing the right PCP:

Find out which medical groups and doctors accept your insurance

Ask for recommendations from people you trust

Consider your life stage and whether you’re generally healthy or if you have chronic conditions to manage. You’ll want a doctor you’re comfortable with