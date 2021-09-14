Selecting health insurance

Open enrollment is the one time of year you adjust your health insurance coverage without special circumstances or a qualifying life event.
It can be a confusing and stressful time, so here are some tips when it comes to choosing your plan for the next year:
- If you’re happy with your health care, make sure your doctors are included in the network for the health plans you are considering.
- Decide which type of plan is best for you. With an HMO plan, your primary care physician provides most of your care and coordinates with other providers on your behalf. A PPO plan allows you to self-refer to specialists, and typically costs more than an HMO plan.
- It’s easy to focus on the monthly premium, but consider other costs when comparing plans like deductibles and copays.
- Make a list of your current medications and compare it to the plan’s list.