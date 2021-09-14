Selecting health insurance

Open enrollment is the one time of year you adjust your health insurance coverage without special circumstances or a qualifying life event.

It can be a confusing and stressful time, so here are some tips when it comes to choosing your plan for the next year:

If you’re happy with your health care, make sure your doctors are included in the network for the health plans you are considering.

Decide which type of plan is best for you. With an HMO plan, your primary care physician provides most of your care and coordinates with other providers on your behalf. A PPO plan allows you to self-refer to specialists, and typically costs more than an HMO plan.

It’s easy to focus on the monthly premium, but consider other costs when comparing plans like deductibles and copays.

Make a list of your current medications and compare it to the plan’s list.