If there is anything the past few years have taught us, it’s that our health is as important as ever. To continue providing quality, timely health care and prevent the spread of Covid-19, virtual visits became an important way for patients to continue seeing their doctors and getting the care they need. In this Medical Minute, you can find out more about the benefits of Virtual Visits.

These visits use live, secure video technology that allows you to directly see and speak to your doctor through your smartphone, tablet or computer. These appointments are never recorded and use encrypted software to ensure the meeting is private and secure.

Open Enrollment comes just once a year. Make sure you pick a plan that gives you access to Dignity Health.