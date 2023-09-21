Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
61°
Sign Up
Sacramento
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Inside California Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
National and World News
Get FOX40 Newsletters
Live Traffic Map
Watch Now
Politics from The Hill
NewsNation
Automotive
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Boyfriend a suspect in Placerville woman’s death
Top Stories
Feldmeier guilty of failing to register as sex offender
CA’s first fentanyl-related murder sentencing handed …
Video
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshots in Rancho …
Video
How to protect your eyes during the Solar Eclipse
Weather
Sacramento Weather Radar
Map Center
Get Breaking Weather Newsletter
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
FOX40 Weather in 40
Top Stories
Sacramento region could get rain in mid-October
Top Stories
Summer-like temperatures coming to the Sacramento …
Video
Top Stories
Weather in Sacramento: No rain for a week after rainy …
Video
Slight chance of rain ahead for Sacramento Valley
Video
Weather: Sacramentans may be greeted by light rain
Video
How much longer will Sacramento have smoke-filled …
Video
Sports
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter
Top Stories
Monterey Trail strengthens hold on Metro Conference …
Video
Top Stories
Mira Loma Matadors tame the Woodland Wolves 3-1
Video
Top Stories
‘There’s so much more to come.’ 13-year-old Kylie …
Video
Republic FC, power soccer team holding friendly match
Brandon Aiyuk reacts to his 49ers ‘huge win’ following …
Video
Deebo Samuel reacts to his San Francisco 49ers 42-10 …
Video
Video
Community
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Contests
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Pros Who Know
Sustainable Sacramento
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Get FOX40 Newsletters
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Nexstar television stations in the Western United States
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Solar Eclipse
How to protect your eyes during the Solar Eclipse
Top Solar Eclipse Headlines
Sac State hosting viewing party for the ‘ring of fire’
Annular solar eclipse to appear over Northern California