(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento region’s recent weather trend of low temperatures and increased cloud clover may continue into the weekend including during Saturday’s annular solar eclipse, according to the National Weather Service.

The solar eclipse is expected to reach its maximum around northern California at 9:20 a.m. and slowly dissipate over the following hour.

The NWS is forecasting average to significant cloud cover throughout much of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Foothills and North Coast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Cloud Coverage Percentage in the Sacramento Valley

Sacramento: 55%

Marysville: 56%

Chico: 67%

Red Bluff: 70%

Redding: 70%

Cloud Coverage Percentage in the Sierra Foothills

Placerville: 42%

Blue Canyon: 44%

Quincy: 56%

Susanville: 54%

Sonora: 35%

Cloud Coverage Percentage in the San Joaquin Valley

Stockton: 44%

Modesto: 36%

The best viewing area in California will be in far northeast Modoc County where the NWS is forecasting mostly cloudy conditions beginning on Friday and lasting through Tuesday.