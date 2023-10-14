(FOX40.COM) — Sacramentans looking to experience a total solar eclipse will need to leave the region to do so, as these rare celestial events are not always visible from the city or surrounding region.

According to NASA’s solar eclipse calculator, Sacramento has not been in the direct path of a solar eclipse since March 17, 1597, and won’t get another until Feb. 18, 2110.

The city usually sees around 40 partial solar eclipses in a century but total solar eclipses are rarer.

Sacramento most recently experienced a partial solar eclipse with the annular eclipse that passed through North and South America on Oct. 14, 2023, but this eclipse’s direct path did not pass over Sacramento.

An annular solar eclipse is when the moon is farther from Earth and therefore does not completely block out the sun. During the eclipse, the sunlight that shows around the moon appears as a ring.

The capital city’s next viewing of a partial eclipse will be on April 8, 2024.

Californians looking for a full view of the 2024 total eclipse in the US will need to travel at least to Texas. The direct path of the event crosses up from Mexico into Texas and then North-Eastward through Maine.

Sacramento’s 1597 eclipse was an annular eclipse. The 2110 eclipse will also be annular.

The city’s last proper total eclipse was in 1424 and its next total eclipse will be in 2252.