(FOX40.COM) — The path of the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse will see its path cross over seven states in the western United States, but where are the best places to view the eclipse in each state and how far are they from Sacramento.

The first state to view the eclipse will be Oregon, then California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and finally exiting the United States in Texas.

Best Places to View in Oregon

Much of Southern Oregon will be in the direct path of the solar eclipse and well within the 90% maximum effect of the partial eclipse.

Coos Bay, Oregon

According to NASA’s Eclipse Explorer, Coos Bay will be the first city in Oregon to fall under the partial eclipse at around 9:16 a.m.

Coos Bay is located on the southwest cost of Oregon, about two hours and 10 minutes southwest from Eugene, Oregon and three hours northwest from Medford, Oregon.

From Sacramento, Coos Bay is a seven hour and 43 minute drive along Interstate 5 north before turning onto Coos Bay-Roseburg Highway.

Flights are also available from the Sacramento International Airport to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, which is about a 10 minute drive from Coos Bay.

Eugene, Oregon

At 9:17 a.m., Eugene is the next major city to fall under the solar eclipse and will be the most northern Oregon city to be under the solar eclipse’s path.

Eugene is about a three hour drive from the California/Oregon border and is a seven hour and 24 minute drive directly along Interstate 5 from Sacramento.

A nearly four hour flight from the Sacramento International Airport to the Eugene Airport is also available.

Medford, Oregon and Klamath Falls, Oregon

The two southern Oregon cities will be the next to experience the solar eclipse at around 9:18 a.m.

Medford is about a five hour drive from Sacramento and Klamath Falls is also about a five hour drive. Drivers will use Interstate 5 for their entire drive to Medford and split onto CA-97 for Klamath Falls.

If you are trying to get images of the solar eclipse from both city’s that might be a bit difficult as they are a one hour and 30 minute drive from each other and the eclipse maximum will only last for about two minutes.

As Klamath Falls and Medford begin to see the solar eclipse, the edge of the Antumbra will pass into far northern California.

Best Places to View in California

By 9:20 a.m., the edge of the solar eclipse’s antumbra will be covering the relatively small corner of Modoc County. Some of the best place for viewing in the Golden State are:

Alturas, California

The five hour drive will take drivers along Interstate 80 east towards Reno, NV. Drivers will then exit Reno and head north along highway 395 directly to Alturas.

This is the southern most city to see the most complete annular solar eclipse from in California for 2023.

Surprise Station, California

Just about seven miles further north along Highway 395 is Surprise Station. The drive is still around five hours from Sacramento.

Davis Creek, California

Also along Highway 395, Davis Creek will take you farther north an more directly in the central path of the solar eclipse. The drive time from Sacramento is five hours and 17 minutes.

As the eclipse nears hits its maximum across much of Northern California, the antumbra is well within northeast Nevada and is beginning to appear in Winnemucca, NV.

Best Places to View in Nevada

Nevada might be the best option for Sacramento residents looking to get a prime view of the solar eclipse as its path will see the ring of fire blaze across a large section of Interstate 80 in the desert.

By 9:21 a.m., the solar eclipse will be in prime viewing position from Humboldt River Ranch to Battle Mountain.

This will place over 100 miles of Interstate 80 in Nevada under the direct path of the solar eclipse with the prime viewing location being Winnemucca.

Winnemucca, Nevada

Jumping on Interstate 80 East will have drivers in Winnemucca in four hours and 30 minutes.

According to NASA’s Eclipse Explorer, at around 9:23 a.m., the solar eclipse will reach its maximum almost directly above Winnemucca.

As the maximum clears Winnemucca by 9:24 a.m., northeast Nevada is next up to fall under the solar eclipse.

Battle Mountain, Nevada to Wells, Nevada

Once again Interstate 80 will remain in the path of the solar eclipse and one of the best viewing places will be the City of Elko.

Elko is a six hour and 19 minute drive directly along Interstate 80 east or a three hour and 25 minute flight from Sacramento International Airport directly to the Elk Regional Airport.

Elko is the last major city in Nevada to fall under the solar eclipse before it passes into Utah.

Best Place to View in Southwest

One of the most notable spots that the eclipse will have the greatest maximum over is the Four Corners Monument at the junction of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The maximum will pass over four corner’s at 9:32 a.m.

Best Places to View in New Mexico

The solar eclipse will make a direct diagonal path through New Mexico and pass directly over the interstellar city of Roswell, New Mexico.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Just a four hour flight from Sacramento, Albuquerque is the second largest city to fall under this years annular solar eclipse in the United States.

New Mexico’s largest city will experience the eclipse’s maximum at 9:36 a.m.

Roswell, New Mexico

This would not be the first time that a galactic event has drawn attention to the city of Roswell, however this time it should draw a little less speculation and superstition.

At 9:41 a.m., Roswell will experience the eclipses maximum, just at the edge of the eclipse maxes its way over the Lone-star state.

Best Places to View in Texas

West Texas will see one of the largest spans of the solar eclipse at it passes from Midland, Texas south to Corpus Christi and over the Gulf of Mexico.

Midland, Texas

After a four hour and 25 minute flight from Sacramento International Airport to Midland International Air & Space Port you will find yourself in the west Texas city.

At 9:45 a.m., the solar eclipse will reach its maximum over Midland and West Odessa.

San Antonio, Texas

As the solar eclipse nears its departure from the United States it will pass over San Antonio, the largest U.S. to be in the direct path of the ring of fire.

San Antonio is a four hour and 40 minute flight from Sacramento.

Corpus Christi, Texas

The last major U.S. city to fall under the direct path of the solar eclipse will Corpus Christi.

Located on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Corpus Christi is a five hour and 20 minute flight from Sacramento.