Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
Coronavirus
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Watch Live
Top Stories
Feds direct airlines to refund passengers for canceled flights
Top Stories
Governor to seize ventilators for NYC’s overtaxed hospitals
Top Stories
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020
Video
Married for 51 years, they died of COVID-19 six minutes apart
Second Southern California sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19
Stockton teachers take to the streets for their students
Video
Podcasts
Coronavirus – The latest
Inside California Politics
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News at 5, 6 & 7
Pandemic: Behind the Headlines
Pandemic: Behind the Headlines – Close to Home
Audio
Trending
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting April 4
COVID-19 stimulus package expands unemployment benefits
Video
Married for 51 years, they died of COVID-19 six minutes apart
Health officials say 71 people connected to Sacramento-area church have contracted COVID-19
Video
Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment
Stockton teachers take to the streets for their students
Video