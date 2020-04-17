Pandemic: Behind the Headlines – School is canceled. Now what?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools in California, bringing to a halt a routine families have been living with for years.

For some students, the shutdown has left them in mourning. Those milestones they were looking forward to — prom, signing day, graduation — are gone. On the other side, parents are juggling school assignments and work schedules.

But what lessons can we take from all of this? In this episode of Pandemic: Behind the Headlines, we hear from students and parents taking it day by day.