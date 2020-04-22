Restaurants: For the love of food

COVID-19 completely changed the landscape of the restaurant industry. Instead of inviting the public in to enjoy a full dining and food experience, many restaurants are forced to adapt their business model.

In this episode of Pandemic: Behind the Headlines, Sacramento chef Patrick Mulvaney breaks down what restaurants are doing to make ends meet during the pandemic, and how they can still have a positive impact on the community. He also discusses passion for food, the changes to the food delivery model and how employees, both documented and undocumented, are impacted during these trying times.

