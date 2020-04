The fight against COVID-19 halted the world of sports and fans are grieving. Sports brings us together and when times are bad, it can be sort of a cure. It can help us heal and escape what ails us.

So what does a fan do now?

In this episode of “Pandemic: Behind The Headlines” FOX40 Sports Director Jim Crandell, Studio40 host Scott Moak and Sacramento Republic FC Player Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu share how they are coping without sports and their hopes for a comeback.