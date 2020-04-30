From the beginning, UC Davis Health has been involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Researchers, doctors and scientists are playing a major role, trying to learn everything they can about the virus. From drug clinical trials to testing, the goal is to help develop treatments and work that can lead to a vaccine.

In this episode of Pandemic: Behind the Headlines, hear from UC Davis School of Medicine Dean Allison Brashear on the work being done to save lives.

