The Sacramento area’s Remarkable Women of 2023

FOX40 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Starting on International Women’s Day and continuing through the rest of March, FOX40 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

From the more than 100 local winners across the country, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Remarkable Women of 2023

Amitis Pourarian She arrived in the United States as a child, went on to a successful career in construction management and became internationally renowned as a taekwondo competitor. Today, she teaches martial arts and other skills through her fitness studio.

Remarkable Women of 2022

Janice Davis From 30 kids and a few bags packed on her living room floor, Janice Davis’ passion to help hungry children has grown more than tenfold. Davis has nourished the local Blessings in a Backpack effort in Sacramento County for almost eight years.

Judith Lladoc Balancing a husband, a house, kids, grandkids and days in the chemistry lab would be more than enough to fill out the plate of most people. But Judith Lladoc is not most people.

Marilyn Koenig Sacramento’s Marilyn Koenig was blindsided by the loss of her son 45 years ago, and after finding her own way through it, has dedicated her life to helping other people see hope still exists.

Ethel Mae Thompson Growing up, Ethel Mae Thompson found herself living on a block where waving at the folks across the street meant waving to civil rights icons in the making — and eventually joining them in their fight for equality.

Remarkable Women of 2021