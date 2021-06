On June 15 at 10 a.m., some Sacramento television stations moved frequencies to upgrade their signal to NextGen TV.

If you watch local Sacramento area stations over the air using an antenna, you will need to rescan following these easy steps using your TV remote.

Open the TV menu and select “scan” or “autotune.”

For more information go to watchnextgentv.com or tvanswers.org.

Neither FOX40 nor Antenna TV frequencies over the air have changed.

Cable and satellite viewers will not be affected.