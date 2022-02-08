Pay close attention to the temperature of your cordless curling iron. Using temperatures too hot or cold for your hair type can easily cause major damage.

Which cordless curling irons are best?

When it comes to adding some curls or waves to your hair, there’s no better tool than a good curling iron. Trying to manipulate a standard corded curling iron can be frustrating — and potentially dangerous — if the cord keeps getting in the way. Cordless curling irons eliminate this problem, and they’re much easier to use when traveling.

The best cordless curling iron is the Conair Unbound Cordless Titanium 1 Inch Curling Iron, which can be used as both a curling iron and a curling wand.

What to know before you buy a cordless curling iron

Power source

Cordless curling irons are typically powered via rechargeable or replaceable batteries, as well as replaceable butane cartridges.

Rechargeable batteries are the most common power source for cordless curling irons. When purchasing a rechargeable cordless curling iron, pay attention to the maximum use time and charge time. Some models last less than 20 minutes on high heat settings, even at full charge. Additionally, many take several hours to reach that full charge point. Replaceable batteries/cartridges: Replaceable batteries and cartridges work essentially the same. Both have high recurring costs if they’re used regularly. Batteries have the benefit of being far easier to find and purchase, while butane cartridges last longer and can sometimes be refilled.

Barrel

The barrel of a cordless curling iron has two elements to check for: size and material.

The size of your cordless curling iron determines how tight or loose a curl you’ll be able to create. They come in four size ranges, given in inches: extra small (one-half to three-quarters), small (three-quarters to 1), medium (1-1.5), and large (1.75-2). Extra-small barrels can create ringlets, while large barrels are mostly for adding waves. Material: Cordless curling iron barrels are typically made from one of four materials. In order of quality, from worst to best, they are: metal, ceramic, tourmaline and titanium. Avoid metal barrels, which can easily damage your hair. Ceramic barrels cost little extra and perform far better. Tourmaline and titanium can be pricey, but they’re the best materials for thinner or thicker hair types, respectively.

What to look for in a quality cordless curling iron

Heating speed

Heating speed measures how long a curling iron takes to reach its intended temperature. Cordless curling irons usually take longer to reach their intended temperatures, sometimes taking as long as several minutes. The best cordless models can reach their intended temperature in roughly 2 minutes.

Temperature range

Each hair type has a temperature range where curling can be done safely. You’ll need a cordless curling iron with a matching range of temperatures. Most models range between 200-450 degrees. Better models have a wider range, but may not have the best range for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless curling iron

Cordless curling irons typically fall in the same price ranges as corded curling irons. You can pay anywhere between $20-$100 or more, though most cordless curling irons cost between $30-$60.

Cordless curling iron FAQ

What’s the difference between a curling iron and a curling wand?

A. They serve the same purpose of curling or adding waves to your hair, but the techniques required to use them are different, and so are your results.

use a clasp to hold the ends of your hair in place while your hair is curled around the barrel. They create much tighter curls than curling wands, and can even create ringlets if their barrels are small enough. Curling wands have no clasp, instead requiring you to hold your hair with your hand, which is usually protected by a heatproof glove. They are better able to create loose waves thanks to how loosely hair is wound around them.

How does an automatic curling iron work?

A. Automatic curling irons can be a little pricey and they don’t allow the same level of variance as manual curling irons. But if you always want the same result, they can be a big time saver. Automatic curling irons grab the end of your hair and rotate it around a barrel that spins at the press of a button. All other operations are essentially identical to those of manual curling irons.

What’s the best cordless curling iron to buy?

Top cordless curling iron

Conair Unbound Cordless Titanium 1 Inch Curling Iron

What you need to know: This is the best choice for any on-the-go curling you need.

What you’ll love: It can run for up to 25 minutes on a full charge. Four temperature settings allow for any hair type to be safely curled. A small clasp on the barrel lets it also be used as a curling wand.

What you should consider: It’s in the higher range of pricing. The charge time is relatively slow and the 25-minute use time in the product description is only on the lowest heat setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless curling iron for the money

Conair The Cordless Collection Three-Quarter-Inch Curling Iron

What you need to know: This low-cost cordless curling iron is a good choice for anyone who wants to save a little money.

What you’ll love: It uses a replaceable butane cartridge to power the heating element. This means you don’t need to worry about replacing batteries or carrying a charging cable or AC adapter.

What you should consider: It can take up to two minutes to heat. The replaceable power cartridge can lead to high recurring costs that defeat the low purchase price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fezax Cordless Auto Hair Curler

What you need to know: For anyone who prefers to use an automatic curling iron, this curler is hard to beat.

What you’ll love: It can be charged from any device, including a power bank and car charger, and can function for up to an hour on a full charge. Six temperature settings make it safe for all hair types.

What you should consider: It takes as long as four hours to fully charge, and it’s bulky, making traveling with it somewhat difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

