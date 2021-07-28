Pairing a dress with leggings or opaque tights is the best way to stay warm in chilly fall weather.

Which fall dresses are best?

If you’re tired of the summer heat, it’s never too early to start building your fall wardrobe and imagining cooler temperatures. Dresses may not seem as good an option for autumn as they are in spring and summer, but they can be a stylish choice for fall, as long as you choose the right dress.

The best dresses for fall typically have long sleeves and feature thicker materials to keep you warm in cold weather. Maxi dresses are an excellent fall dress option because the longer length provides more coverage for added warmth.

Best fall dresses 2021

DouBCQ Flowy Pleated Dress

This simple long-sleeve dress features pleats at the waist in the front and back to help give it a truly flattering fit. It uses a spandex blend that’s stretchy and comfortable for long days at school or work. It also offers a comfy scoop neck and handy side pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Sidefeel Asymmetric Buttoned Cable Knit Sweater Dress

This chunky cable knit sweater dress is a perfect option for chilly fall weather. It features a body-hugging fit that showcases your curves while keeping you warm. It also has a chic asymmetric shawl collar with button details. You can choose from 13 color options too.

Sold by Amazon

MITILLY Boho Leopard Print Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

This long-sleeve, maxi-length dress provides plenty of coverage for cool autumn weather. The self-tie belt helps define your waist for a more flattering fit and the polyester material is breathable and wrinkle-resistant. It’s not sheer either, so you don’t need to wear a slip under it.

Sold by Amazon

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Inaya Dress

If you’re looking for a dress that works well for layering in fall, this ribbed jersey sweater dress is an excellent option. It offers easy-to-wear pull-on styling, a partial front button closure and a mid-calf length for more coverage. The elbow-length sleeves are perfect for wearing with a jacket or blazer in chilly fall weather too.

Sold by Revolve

Nine West Cable-Knit Sweater Dress

This basic black cable-knit sweater dress can work exceptionally well as office wear this fall. It has a flattering V-neckline that can showcase your favorite necklaces and three-quarter sleeves that can keep you warm in cool weather. It’s machine-washable for easy care too.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Lark & Ro Florence Three Quarter Puff Sleeve Stitch Detail Belted Dress

This figure-flattering dress can work well for both day and night this fall. It has an easy-to-wear polyester-blend fabric that’s easy to care for and doesn’t wrinkle easily. It also has side pockets so that you can keep all your essentials within reach.

Sold by Amazon

Tory Burch Ruffle Neck Dress

This roomy and incredibly comfortable dress has a tie-waist belt to define your shape. It also features striking balloon sleeves. It’s available in chocolate brown and soft rose color shade options that are perfect for fall.

Sold by Tory Burch

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress

This casual swing dress features a comfortable crew neck and a figure-flattering shape. It uses a super soft viscose blend that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s available in several solid color options and a couple of striped patterns too.

Sold by Amazon

Lark & Ro Signature Compact Matte Jersey Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

This sleek, figure-flattering wrap dress can work equally for the office or date nights this fall. Its wrap style allows you to adjust and cinch the waist the way you want for the most comfortable fit. It’s also available in an array of solid and patterned shade options.

Sold by Amazon

GUESS Ribbed Florie Sweater Dress

If you’re looking for a sexy sweater dress to wear for date nights this fall, this snug bodycon dress is the perfect option. It features flirty shoulder cutouts at the back and an extremely flattering V-neck. The rayon blend material is incredibly soft.

Sold by Macy’s

Mansy Mock Wrap Knit Sweater Mini Dress

This dress may be somewhat short, but it uses thick, high-quality fabric that can keep you warm this fall. It features a self-tie waist to add definition and fun batwing sleeves for added interest. The front surplice neckline can be adjusted and worn off the shoulder if you want to.

Sold by Amazon

LPA Kavala Sweater Dress

Made of an acrylic/wool blend, this button-front sweater dress can keep you warm this fall. It features rib-knit and comfortable long sleeves too. The hem also hits below the knee for more coverage. You can choose from several versatile neutral colors, including black and camel.

Sold by Revolve

DEARCASE Long Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress

This long-sleeve maxi dress can keep you warm and cozy in cooler weather. It features a soft, stretchy rayon/spandex blend, so it’s comfortable and easy to wear. It has two convenient front pockets too. It can be dressed up or down with ease and is available in more than 24 color and pattern options.

Sold by Amazon

MAJORELLE Monette Dress

This stylish wool-blend dress features a cable knit fabric that’s ideal for fall. The foldover neckline is comfortable and easy to wear, and the above-the-knee hem pairs perfectly with knee-high boots. The nude pink color is flattering for many skin tones too.

Sold by Revolve

White Mark Plus Size Sweater Dress

This boho-inspired sweater dress is an excellent option for chilly autumn weather. It has a soft polyester/spandex blend and an easy fit that flatters your figure. The eye-catching embroidered details are sure to get you noticed, and the notched V-neck is comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Sold by Macy’s and Kohl’s

Barefoot Dreams Ultra Lite Long Sleeve Dress

This slimming nylon blend dress is soft and stretchy, making it highly comfortable. The long sleeves will keep you warm in the autumn chill, while the knee-length hem is ideal for pairing with your favorite boots. The dress is also available in two neutral shades, gray and olive green.

Sold by Amazon

