Best green bath towel

A luxurious, highly absorbent green bath towel can add a level of relaxation and efficiency to any bathing routine.

Which green bath towels are best?

High-quality bath towels are essential to any shower routine. Whether you need them for yourself or for guests, a green bath towel is a great way to bring a splash of color to the bathroom. Just like with other bath towels, green ones come in different textures, materials, sizes, designs and shades. If you want a set of towels that will provide you a truly luxurious experience, we recommend the Winston Porter Callicoon Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set.

What to know before you buy a green bath towel

Sets or individual

Before getting a bath towel, determine whether you want a full set or an individual towel. Sets often include washcloths, drying towels and one or two full-sized bath towels. Each item in the set will either come in a matching shade of green, or a complementary color, which makes them ideal for those who want a certain style in their bathroom.

Individual towels, meanwhile, consist of different materials, designs and shades. This is a good option if you want to get creative or mix and match.

Hue

There are many varieties of green. If you’re going for a more woodsy or natural theme, then choose forest, pine or even shamrock green. However, if you’re looking for something bright and colorful, then lime or seafoam green will really stand out.

Design

Some bath towels have a repeated or special design, such as an imprinted strip that runs across the base. Others come in alternating shades of green, giving them a more ombre aesthetic. A few options have graphics in the form of plants or different shapes, much like classic beach towels.

Thread count and weight

Thread count is the number of horizontal and vertical threads in one square inch of space. Towels with a higher thread count are usually more durable, softer, heavier and higher quality than those with a low thread count.

Like other fabrics, towels also follow another standard of measurement, which is grams per square meter (GSM). Ranging from around 300 to 900, the GSM determines the quality and weight of the towels.

A medium-weight, midrange towel will have a GSM of 400 to 600. Thicker, more absorbent towels will be between 600 and 900 GSM. While thicker towels take longer to dry, they are also usually longer-lasting, softer and more luxurious to have around.

What to look for in a quality green bath towel

Material

There are several different materials used in bath towels. Each material has its own benefits, such as a higher level of absorbency or the ability to resist odors. The most popular options are:

Cotton — Egyptian and Turkish cotton are most prevalent in luxury towels because they’re durable, soft and highly absorbent.

— Egyptian and Turkish cotton are most prevalent in luxury towels because they’re durable, soft and highly absorbent. Bamboo — Highly absorbent, anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic, bamboo is an eco-friendly option that’s also gentle on sensitive skin.

— Highly absorbent, anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic, bamboo is an eco-friendly option that’s also gentle on sensitive skin. Linen — Lightweight and durable, linen towels are odor-resistant, quick-drying and soft to the touch.

— Lightweight and durable, linen towels are odor-resistant, quick-drying and soft to the touch. Polyester or recycled polyester — This synthetic material is durable and inexpensive, but it’s also slightly less absorbent than cotton.

— This synthetic material is durable and inexpensive, but it’s also slightly less absorbent than cotton. Microfiber — Absorbent and long-lasting, microfiber is quick-drying, resistant to lint and gentle on sensitive skin.

Drying time

The purpose of bath towels is to help you quickly and efficiently dry off. However, even if a bath towel is super absorbent, that doesn’t mean it necessarily dries fast. For instance, bamboo typically takes longer to dry than cotton. Additionally, the thicker the towel, the longer it will take to dry.

There are a few problems with having a slow-drying towel. If not properly dried, the towel could start to develop odors that linger even after being washed. Damp towels are also breeding grounds for harmful bacteria. One way to resolve this is to get an antimicrobial towel. These towels help prevent germs and bacteria from spreading, while keeping the towel fresh longer.

Another option is to promptly dry your towels after use. Depending on the manufacturer’s tag, you should be able to either air dry them or put them in the dryer on a tumble, low heat cycle. If you have a clothesline, you could also leave the towels out to dry. Just keep in mind that some colors will fade over time when exposed to direct sunlight.

Size

Most bath towels come in the following sizes:

Standard — These are generally large enough for most people to wrap them around themselves and effectively dry off.

— These are generally large enough for most people to wrap them around themselves and effectively dry off. Oversized — Often more luxurious, fluffier and softer than standard options, these towels do take longer to dry due to their size.

— Often more luxurious, fluffier and softer than standard options, these towels do take longer to dry due to their size. Baby bath towels — Meant for infants and small toddlers, these towels often come in fun designs and hues.

How much you can expect to spend on a green bath towel

A set of bath towels will cost $20-$60, on average. Higher-end, luxury towels cost up to $80.

Green bath towel FAQ

Can I use a bath towel as a beach towel?

A. You can, but it’s not recommended. Beach towels are thinner and usually consist of cheaper materials, so they’re good for laying out on the sand. Regular bath towels are usually thicker, more absorbent and slower to dry, which could be a problem when used at the beach.

How often should you wash a bath towel?

A. Wash your towels at least once a week.

What’s the best green bath towel to buy?

Top green bath towel

Winston Porter Callicoon Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set

What you need to know: Available in seafoam and forest green, as well as 21 other colors, this set comes with six towels, including two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.

What you’ll love: Made from Egyptian cotton, these towels are soft, luxurious and highly absorbent. With 900 GSM, they’re also thick and heavy.

What you should consider: If washed in the machine, the color may bleed.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top green bath towel for the money

Towel Bazaar Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets

What you need to know: Offered in either a two-piece or three-piece set, these moss green towels are oversized and absorbent.

What you’ll love: These 100% Turkish cotton bath towels are fluffy, soft and durable. They’re also machine washable.

What you should consider: They’re a little rough upon first arrival, but they become softer after washing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Polyte Oversize Bath Towel Set

What you need to know: Along with two light green, oversized bath towels, this set includes a pair of hand towels and washcloths.

What you’ll love: Since they’re microfiber, these towels are durable, soft and quick-drying. They’re also resistant to lint, odor and bacteria buildup. Plus, they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

What you should consider: With 400 GSM, they’re not as thick as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

