Best high school graduation gifts 2021

High school graduation gift ideas

High school graduation is an exciting time. It’s a brand-new chapter of young adulthood where the possibilities are endless.

When it comes to gifts for high school graduates, friends and family often choose sentimental or practical gifts. While cash and gift cards are tried-and-true options, some people prefer more personal gifting. Finding the right gift, however, can be a challenge.

To point you in the right direction, we’re sharing this guide on the best gifts for high school graduates. From device upgrades to luggage, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift.

What is an appropriate gift for high school graduation?

Think of post-graduate life

Gifts for high school graduates often center around their post-graduate life. Some graduates will be heading to college, trade school or basic training, while others might be taking a gap year or entering the workforce. Think of what they would regularly use to narrow your options.

A device upgrade is a popular gift option, followed by luggage sets and smartwatches. Some college-bound graduates appreciate gifts that make dorm life or independent living easier, like an Instant Pot, robotic vacuum or food delivery subscription.

Choose a milestone gift

Another option for high school graduation gifting is a milestone gift, such as a designer wallet or jewelry piece. While these gifts might not be as practical as electronics or appliances, the design withstands the test of time and hold sentimental value.

Consider unique gifting options

More recently, non-traditional graduation gifts have risen in popularity. Here are a few worth considering:

Graduates with a keen interest in traveling often appreciate contributions toward a trip or experience abroad.

Some graduates are big fans of arts, in which case they may enjoy a day out on the town attending concerts or theatrical productions.

Graduates engaging in philanthropic efforts may appreciate charitable donations or matching donations to their preferred cause, food bank or shelter.

Best high school graduation gifts

COOLIFE 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

This COOLIFE luggage set includes one carry-on plus 24- and 28-inch spinner pieces. The set is feature-rich with built-in TSA locks, lightweight ABS construction, and 360-degree wheels.

Where to buy: Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Appreciated as an eco-friendly design, this smart reusable notebook lets you take notes and scan them into cloud services like Dropbox, iCloud, Slack, and Google Drive. The notebook is available in eight colors and two sizes.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet

The 8-inch Fire tablet is a crowd favorite when it comes to portable entertainment. It runs 30 percent faster than earlier models with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and boasts up to 12 hours of battery life.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro delivers immersive sound quality with second-to-none clarity. The set comes with three sizes of soft silicone ear tips so users can enjoy a customizable fit.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

Schwinn’s best-selling indoor bike works with the Peloton, Zwift and Explore the World apps. The IC4 offers a true-to-life riding experience with smooth, magnetic resistance.

Where to buy: Schwinn and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Michael Kors Signature Raven Large Tote

This stylish Michael Kors bag features a triple compartment design, which is helpful to organize day-to-day things. A spacious design, the chic shoulder bag holds a wallet, sunglasses, makeup bag, and multiple devices.

Where to buy: Macy’s

YETI 20-Ounce Rambler Tumbler

Considered one of the toughest tumblers around, this 20-ounce YETI Rambler is suitable for everyday use. It has a no-sweat design, fits inside standard cup holders, and keeps beverages warm or cold for several hours.

Where to buy: Amazon

Coach Men’s Leather Slim Sport Billfold Wallet

This classic Coach billfold wallet with a shiny leather finish is sophisticated and versatile. It has eight credit card slots and a removable insert with an ID window.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Apple Watch Series 6 is touted as an on-the-go command center for users, mainly because it syncs with thousands of apps. Additionally, the dynamic device tracks vital health information and lets users manage calls and texts.

Where to buy: Amazon

HP All-in-One PC

This sleek HP has a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 Processor and a speedy 256 GB SSD. The 23.8-inch touchscreen has a native 1920 x 1080 resolution with stunning color and clarity.

Where to buy: HP

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player

Records have made a big comeback in recent years, which is why this portable Bluetooth record player is a favorite among music enthusiasts. It has a three-speed turntable and built-in dual speakers, plus it’s available in 20 colors.

Where to buy: Amazon

NutriBullet Pro

As one of the most powerful personal blenders around, NutriBullet Pro makes quick work of pulverizing ingredients into delicious smoothies and shakes. It’s also appreciated for its sleek, space-savvy design.

Where to buy: Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Wayfair

Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer

This nifty instant printer lets users print directly from any mobile device via the Kodak app. Versatile and user-friendly, it lends itself to plenty of use for crafting, scrapbooking, card making and photography projects.

Where to buy: Amazon

GoPro HERO9 Camera

Capture exciting moments and adventures with this new GoPro action camera. The rugged camera, often called “tough as nails” by users, shoots in 5K resolution and has HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization.

Where to buy: Amazon

Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These timeless Ray-Bans are universally flattering, not to mention they match virtually any outfit. Wearers appreciate lightweight metal frames, making the sunglasses comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Roku Smart Soundbar

The Roku Smart Soundbar lets users customize their sound experience and has advanced fine-tuning functions like Speech Clarity and Night Mode. The soundbar is also compatible with Alexa.

Where to buy: Amazon

Cricut Joy

Cricut’s compact DIY device handles cutting, writing and label making. Making custom designs is simple, too, thanks to Cricut’s Design Space app for Android and iOS.

Where to buy: Amazon

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Bundle

A true value buy, this Nintendo Switch comes with “Animal Crossing,” one of Nintendo’s most popular games. It’s a fun recreational gift that can be enjoyed individually or with a group of buddies.

Where to buy: Amazon

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is a plant-based meal delivery service that ships fresh ingredients in pre-portioned meal kits for fun and easy cooking. Recipes feature exciting, flavor-rich dishes from around the world, such as Caribbean Sweet Potatoes and Thai Mango Noodle Bowls.

Where to buy: Purple Carrot

