Balls, ropes, artificial sticks and artificial bones were among the first dog toys to hit shelves in the 1950s.

Which squeaky dog toy is best?

With heightened senses, dogs are keen when it comes to sounds. A good squeaky dog toy provides sensory engagement that will keep your pup entertained. The squeak is twofold, helping you get your pup’s attention before you throw the toy and then keeping that attention once chewing commences.

If you’re looking for a squeaky toy for your furry pal, take a look at the adorable Zippy Paws Woodland Friends Hide-and-Seek Chipmunks With Log Set, which doubles as a puzzle box.

What to know before you buy a squeaky dog toy

Types of squeaky toys

Take a look at the toys your dog engages with most often to determine which of these squeaky toys your pup will enjoy best.

Plush : This is a soft, lightweight toy often designed to look like an animal or a character from popular culture. The inside is filled with stuffing or crinkle materials. It’s cute and cuddly but not durable for heavy chewers.

: This is a soft, lightweight toy often designed to look like an animal or a character from popular culture. The inside is filled with stuffing or crinkle materials. It’s cute and cuddly but not durable for heavy chewers. Ball: This is a simple, straightforward toy that works great for fetch. It’s usually made from durable nylon or rubber, but some have fuzzy exteriors.

This is a simple, straightforward toy that works great for fetch. It’s usually made from durable nylon or rubber, but some have fuzzy exteriors. Bone/stick: This one is either designed to look like a dog bone or a long stick. It is a popular one for dogs who like to entertain themselves. It’s constructed from nylon or rubber and designed for dogs that do a lot of chewing.

Treat dispensers

Some dog toy lines are designed to pull double duty, functioning as a toy and a treat dispenser. The idea is that a dog can play with the toy as it is or you can secure a dog treat or snack on the inside. This turns the toy into a puzzle your dog has to figure out.

Treat-dispensing toys can hold a dog’s attention longer, but they also need to be washed regularly. Depending on the style of the toy and the treat you put inside, it can also get a little messy. You’ll want to regulate use to areas where furniture or carpets won’t get ruined.

Toy size

Your dog’s age and weight impact what size toy you should get. It’s also important to take note if your dog is an aggressive chewer. Some squeaky toys are more durable and designed for rougher chewing.

When it comes to a toy such as a ball, smaller dogs do better with a diameter of about 1.75-2 inches while medium and larger dogs can handle a diameter of about 2.5-3 inches. A small dog is usually under 30 pounds and a large dog is usually over 50 pounds.

What to look for in a quality squeaky dog toy

Durability

The biggest complaint when it comes to chew toys is durability. Too often, a squeaky toy works great for a day or so but doesn’t hold up well over time. The best squeaky dog toys are well-made. This can mean strong fabric and stitching to prevent a plush toy from coming apart. For rubber or nylon toys, durability means your dog won’t be able to pull off chunks that then become choking hazards.

Dental benefits

While you want a squeaky dog toy to be durable, toys that are too hard can be harmful to your dog’s teeth. This is one of the benefits of plush toys. If you want a toy that isn’t just safe for teeth but will also clean them, look for materials that are tough with a little give. For example, rubber with grooves will benefit gum health.

Multipack sets

A set that comes with two to five toys is great for households with more than one dog but it also gives you more bang for your buck. This is especially true if your dog is an aggressive chewer. When one toy falls apart, simply grab another.

Some multipacks come with the same toy, such as a ball, in several colors. Other packs feature different toy styles or character types.

How much you can expect to spend on a squeaky dog toy

A single squeaky dog toy costs $5-$20 and a multipack of squeaky dog toys costs $8-$30. Plush toys tend to cost more than hard toys.

Squeaky dog toy FAQ

How do you know if a dog toy is nontoxic?

A. Rubber is natural and nontoxic. If you’re considering squeaky toys made from mixed materials, look for toys that are made without lead, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Phthalates and Bisphenol A (BPA).

How regularly should dog toys be cleaned?

A. Dog toys that are used frequently should be cleaned two to three times a week. Hard toys can be washed in the sink and some plush toys can go in the washing machine.

What’s the best squeaky dog toy to buy?

Top squeaky dog toy

Zippy Paws Woodland Friends Hide-and-Seek Chipmunks With Log Set

What you need to know: This set comes with three mini plush chipmunks that squeak and “hide” inside a plush log.

What you’ll love: It’s well-made and great for all dog breeds or sizes. The chipmunks are cute and getting them out of the log gives your dog a puzzle to solve without the mess of treats.

What you should consider: It’s durable compared to other plush toys but not durable overall. It’s not recommended for aggressive chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top squeaky dog toy for the money

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz Squeaky Plush Set of Three

What you need to know: This set comes with three 18-inch plush toys including a fox, raccoon and squirrel.

What you’ll love: They are great for puppies and small to medium dogs. Everything is mess-free and lasts longer because there is no stuffing. Each toy is well-made and has a squeaker inside.

What you should consider: These are not crinkle toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Eastblue Squeaky Rubber Ball For Aggressive Chewers

What you need to know: This football-shaped rubber ball is 5.4 inches long and 3.1 inches wide. It comes in blue, green, pink or yellow.

What you’ll love: It’s great for puppies and dogs of all sizes. It’s constructed from natural, nontoxic rubber and grooved to make it easier for your dog to pick up and maneuver.

What you should consider: It’s very durable but not inscrutable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

