High-waisted jeans that are as comfortable as they are fashionable

High-waisted jeans are one of the few silhouettes with a universally flattering fit. Nevertheless, even if you find the pair of your dreams, they’ll collect dust on the hanger if they’re uncomfortable.

To get a pair of high-waisted jeans that are as comfortable as they are fashionable, find a pair with added elastane, Lycra or spandex. They’ll look and feel great from the first time you put them on. You should also pick your size by comparing your measurements to the manufacturer’s sizing chart because sizing differs by brand.

In this article: Wrangler High-Rise True Straight Fit Jean, Levi’s Premium 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans and Joe’s Jeans Hi Honey Curvy Bootcut High-Waisted Jeans.

What makes high-waisted jeans comfortable?

High-waisted jeans have a rise that ranges from 9.5 to 10.5 inches, and the rise on ultra-high-waisted jeans is 11 inches or higher. They can have any silhouette, inseam length and wash. The most comfortable pairs have stretch, aren’t too tight and don’t ride up at the groin or backside. They should also be well-made with pre-washed material that won’t shrink after you launder them.

Styles of high-waisted jeans

High-waisted jeans are commonly found in five primary styles.

Mom : This has a tapered waist, loose fit and tapered ankle.

: This has a tapered waist, loose fit and tapered ankle. Skinny : These are tight from top to bottom.

: These are tight from top to bottom. Bootcut : These have a slim fit on your waist, thighs and knees, then gently flare from your mid-calves to your ankles.

: These have a slim fit on your waist, thighs and knees, then gently flare from your mid-calves to your ankles. Wide-leg : These are fitted on your waist and hips, then flare from your upper thighs to your ankles.

: These are fitted on your waist and hips, then flare from your upper thighs to your ankles. Straight-leg: These are fitted on your waist and hips, then fall straight from your upper thighs to your ankles.

Inseams on high-waisted jeans

Inseam classifications base lengths on averages, and it’s common for each to land differently on everyone. For example, ankle-length jeans might fit like a full-length design on you if you have a long torso. Therefore, using your inseam measurements to guide your selection is best.

There are four general length classifications to consider for your high-waisted jeans.

Cropped : This style is 26 inches or shorter.

: This style is 26 inches or shorter. Ankle length : This fit measures around 27 to 29 inches.

: This fit measures around 27 to 29 inches. Full-length : This is 30 to 31 inches long.

: This is 30 to 31 inches long. Tall: This is 32 inches or longer.

How to find your measurements

Have a cloth measuring tape, pencil and paper ready. Once found, use your measurements to guide your size selection, as sizing charts vary by brand.

There are four steps to recording your most accurate measurements.

Waist: Find the narrowest part of your midsection, typically around your navel, and measure its circumference. Hips: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, then find the fullest part of your backside and measure its circumference. Rise: Measure from the center of your crotch toward your navel or the point you wish to have your waistband land. Inseam: Start at the highest point of your inner thigh and bring the measuring tape to the bottom of your ankle.

What are the best high-waisted jeans to buy?

Wrangler High-Rise True Straight Fit Jean

These cotton jeans are mixed with 1% Lycra for stretch and comfort and have a straight, full-length fit with a zipper closure. They come in seven washes and sizes 0 to 18.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Premium 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans

These five-pocket, straight-leg jeans have a slim fit through your waist, hips and thighs, and they are made with 2% elastane. They also have a zip-up fly with clean hems and a 30-inch inseam. They come in six washes and sizes 24 to 34.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Joe’s Jeans Hi Honey Curvy Bootcut High-Waisted Jeans

These bootcut jeans have a taper at the waistband, a button closure and clean, finished hems. They also have a five-pocket design and come in two washes and sizes 23 to 34.

Sold by Amazon

Ruisin Classic High-Rise Jeans Vintage

These relaxed-fit mom jeans have a taper at the waist and ankles and a zipper closure. The 1.35% spandex allows for some stretch. They have a five-pocket design and come in five hues and sizes 24 to 34. Inseam options range from 28 to 32 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Unforgettable Skinny High-Rise Jeans

These full-length skinny jeans are a cotton/polyester blend with 9% rayon and 1% spandex for added stretch and comfort. They have a zipper closure and a five-pocket design. They come in nine washes and sizes 0 to 24.

Sold by Amazon

Bandolino Misses Mandie Signature High-Rise Jeans

These straight-leg jeans are made with 1% elastane and have a five-pocket design with a zipper closure. They come in 12 varieties and sizes 6 to 24, including some petite and plus-size options. They also have 29- and 31-inch inseam options.

Sold by Amazon

Madewell High-Rise Jeans With a Skinny Fit

These skinny jeans are ankle-length with added stretch, a button fly and a five-pocket design. They come in two washes and sizes 23 to 30 with a 28-inch inseam.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Another excellent consideration is the Paige Hoxton Ankle Jeans, which have a skinny fit with 2% elastane. They come in four washes and sizes 23 to 32 with a 28-inch inseam.

If you are looking for ankle-length skinny jeans with a destructed finish, the Joe’s Jeans Charlie Skinny Crop High-rise Jeans are an excellent option with 2% elastane for added stretch.

The Lee Women’s High-rise Mom Jeans are another excellent pair of relaxed jeans with 1% spandex, a five-pocket design and a zipper closure.

The 7 For All Mankind High-Waisted Cropped Straight Jeans have a 26.75-inch inseam, a relaxed fit and a light, vintage wash. They’re made with heavyweight cotton denim and 1% spandex for added comfort with a five-pocket design.

