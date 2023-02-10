Which winter wedding guest dress is best?

The best winter wedding guest dress is comfortable with a long hemline and thick material that maintains a chic aesthetic with a flattering silhouette. It’s also helpful if it’s versatile enough to become your go-to for special occasions by shifting accessories that change its look.

The Bupt Elegant V-Neck Dress is a top choice because its material has added stretch for comfort, comes in nine colors and is lined for warmth and coverage.

What to know before you buy a winter wedding guest dress

What is a winter wedding guest dress?

As with all events, it’s imperative to pay close attention to the dress code listed on the invitation. If it doesn’t mention one, it’s safer to show up overdressed than underdressed.

The best winter wedding guest dress is typically long and made from heavier materials to keep you warm. While long-sleeved styles are also excellent for cold weather, if the event is inside and you’re an avid dancer, consider a short-sleeved style to avoid overheating.

It’s also helpful to know the wedding’s color scheme, so you can get a dress that complements the palette. However, avoid matching the colors, so you don’t look like a bridal party member.

Dress silhouettes

There are nine primary dress styles for you to consider. Each can help you highlight your best features differently:

Mermaid : This style is fitted at the top and gently flares from your midthigh to the bottom hemline.

: This style is fitted at the top and gently flares from your midthigh to the bottom hemline. Empire : This design hugs your bustline, then gently skims your midsection and flares slightly from your hips to the bottom hem.

: This design hugs your bustline, then gently skims your midsection and flares slightly from your hips to the bottom hem. Wrap : This model is fitted at your bust and waist, then drapes from the top of your hips to the bottom hemline.

: This model is fitted at your bust and waist, then drapes from the top of your hips to the bottom hemline. Fit and flare : This design is fitted at your bust and waist and then flares from your hips.

: This design is fitted at your bust and waist and then flares from your hips. Sheath : This model is fitted from top to bottom.

: This model is fitted from top to bottom. Shift : This style is loose from top to bottom.

: This style is loose from top to bottom. Mini : This dress lands at your midthigh or higher.

: This dress lands at your midthigh or higher. Midi : This design lands at or around your mid-shin.

: This design lands at or around your mid-shin. Maxi: This style lands at or below your ankle.

Dress necklines

The neckline can elevate your gown’s silhouette and help you show off your jewelry or hairstyle. There are nine for you to consider:

V-neck : This universally flattering style forms a V on your chest.

: This universally flattering style forms a V on your chest. U-neck : This design has a rounded U on your chest.

: This design has a rounded U on your chest. Crew neck : This classic round neck sits at the base of your neck.

: This classic round neck sits at the base of your neck. Cowl neck : This rounded design blouses slightly at your chest.

: This rounded design blouses slightly at your chest. Round neck : This model encircles your neckline and shows off a hint of your collarbone.

: This model encircles your neckline and shows off a hint of your collarbone. Strapless : This style has a fitted bodice to support your dress without any straps.

: This style has a fitted bodice to support your dress without any straps. Half-sleeve : This model has a sleeve on one side and is strapless on the other.

: This model has a sleeve on one side and is strapless on the other. High neck : This style lands around your mid-neck.

: This style lands around your mid-neck. Halter: This design wraps around the back of your neck and leaves your shoulders bare.

What to look for in a quality winter wedding guest dress

Added stretch

Body-hugging silhouettes can look nice, but it’s also essential to be comfortable. Added stretch can help you dance and move without feeling restricted. While some cotton or polyester designs have some elasticity, getting one with a bit of added spandex or elastane can ensure a better fit.

Color varieties

It’s always a bonus to find a design that comes in multiple colors to ensure you get the shade you want. It’s also helpful to have more options if you end up loving the dress, as it allows you to go back and get it in a different shade for future events.

Easy care

Getting a gown you can wash by hand or in a washing machine can help you avoid a hefty dry cleaning bill. It also reduces your per-wear cost and saves you an unnecessary trip to the dry cleaners.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter wedding guest dress

The price of your gown typically hinges on its brand, material and style. However, you can find a high-quality dress for around $40-$200, with an average price of about $50.

Winter wedding guest dress FAQ

How can you stay warm in your dress?

A. Consider getting a lightweight wrap, shawl or cardigan to complement your dress. They can elevate your gown, keep you warm and easily tuck away in your bag while not in use.

What type of underwear should you wear with a tight dress?

A. The cut of your underwear doesn’t matter as much when you’re wearing a gown. However, it’s helpful to go for seamless styles that minimize their outline.

What’s the best winter wedding guest dress to buy?

Top winter wedding guest dress

Bupt Elegant V-Neck Dress

What you need to know: This dress has 5% spandex for a fitted but comfortable silhouette that you can move in.

What you’ll love: This sexy but elegant full-length gown has a V-neck with spaghetti straps and a mermaid silhouette with a gentle flare from the knee to the hemline. You can wash it by hand, and it comes in nine colors, in sizes XS-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the white version of this dress is a bit sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter wedding guest dress for the money

Aooksmery Belted Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This elegant gown has a belted waist with pockets at the hips.

What you’ll love: This round-neck gown has a loose, belled three-quarter sleeve with elastic cuffs and a high, belted waist. The material is a soft, stretchy polyester, and you can wash it by hand. It comes in eight colors, sizes S-XL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this dress runs a little big and suggested consulting with the sizing chart to get the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban CoCo Long Velvet Dress

What you need to know: This long, soft velvet dress is flattering and comes in six colors.

What you’ll love: It has three-quarter sleeves, a flattering V-neck, an empire waist and a gradual flare toward the bottom. It also has added stretch, is machine-washable and comes in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the sizing seemed a little off and suggested primarily focusing on the chest and waist measurements on the sizing chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

