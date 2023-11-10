Start saving now on top Apple products

Want to snag an iPhone, Apple Watch, Beats headphones or Mac this shopping season? It’s never too early to look for Cyber Monday Apple deals. Apple doesn’t often discount its products, which makes it important to stay on top of all the deals that may be coming up.

Even now, we’ve got a price drop on this year’s sleek and big-screened 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor. BestReviews is dedicated to finding and testing the best products for your life, and we’re tracking all the deals coming up for the post-Thanksgiving shopping season. Keep checking back on this article for all the top Cyber Monday Apple deals as we find them.

When do Cyber Monday Apple deals start?

This year, Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27. Last year saw great deals like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for 25% off, and the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor for $150 off. We’re looking for more deals like that this year, especially as Apple has just announced a slew of MacBook Pros and iMacs with the new M3 family of processors.

Top 9 Cyber Monday Apple deals

Here’s the top 9 Apple product deals we’re tracking right now.

12% OFF

It’s surprising to find a deal on an unlocked model of Apple’s latest iPhone so soon after its release, but if you’re willing to activate immediately, you can get the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage for $100 off from Best Buy right now. With the nifty and informative Dynamic Island to camouflage its front camera, longer battery life and cameras that go up to 48 megapixels in quality or 2xl zoom, the iPhone 15 brings pro features to a mainstream phone. It comes in six colors, including pink, blue and yellow.

16% OFF

Apple just released the Apple Watch Series 9, which means prices are plummeting for previous top models. The Apple Watch Series 7 has a bright always-on display, advanced health sensors like blood O2 and ECG, fitness and sleep tracking, and more. This deal gives you the bigger 45-millimeter case in high-end stainless steel that includes a cellular connection so you don’t need your phone or Wi-Fi to make calls or stay connected.

25% OFF

Apple’s M1 processor was a marvel when it was introduced, and it’s still a powerful heart of a great consumer laptop in the M1 Macbook Air. With its tapering wedge design, USB-C ports for expansion and a bright, super-sharp 13-inch screen, the 13-inch Macbook Air with M1 processor is more than enough computer to handle everyday tasks with ease.

20% OFF

We tested the second generation of Apple’s popular noise-canceling earbuds and found them better than ever. Their active noise canceling stood up against traffic noise, wind noise and conversation, while their transparency mode made it seem like there was nothing in our ears but music.

17% OFF

The iPad Air is a great combination of power and features like USB-C expansion and the M1 processor. When we tested it, we found the fifth-generation Air could handle more than 15 apps at once without laboring, including some light video editing that you might think needed a laptop. While it’s impressively thin, its case felt rigid and sturdy as well.

7% OFF

Last year’s mainstream iPhone model is still around with its powerful A15 Bionic chip and 12-megapixel camera. Get it for an even lower price right now with instant activation on Verizon, AT&T or Google Fi. It comes in multiple colors and features 128GB of storage.

43% OFF

The brand-new Studio Pro full-size over-ear headphones from Apple’s Beats subsidiary brings USB-C charging, upgraded noise cancellation and transparency mode to the iconic Beats brand. The sound quality is much more even than we expected during testing, and we got 30 hours of playing time with ANC on and 48 hours with it off.

5% OFF

Apple introduced a 15-inch version of their popular MacBook Air consumer laptop earlier this year, and in our testing, we found it to be one of the fastest computers in its class, even at the baseline configuration. The 15-inch screen is bright, sharp and dazzling, and the M2 processor powers through tasks without perceptible heat or sound. Models with this deal feature 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It comes in midnight and space gray (for 19% off) or silver and starlight (for 15% off).

33% OFF

The Beats Studio Buds offer noise cancellation and sound quality close to those of the AirPods Pro at a more affordable price point. They’re sweat-resistant, which is great for workouts, and also come in six colors including pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

Best Apple Deals under $1,000

Best Apple Deals under $500

Who has the best Cyber Monday Apple deals?

When it comes to Cyber Monday, you can be sure to find great deals on Amazon. As an online-centric shopping day, Cyber Monday is the day to visit the websites of the big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target for their best deals. Apple itself doesn’t do much discounting on its online store.

Why trust our recommendations?

We’ve got online shopping experts keeping track of the major retailers all over the internet for the best Cyber Monday Apple deals, and we’ve put a lot of Apple products to the test in our Testing Lab. We’re keeping this article and others like it updated frequently with the best deals we find, so keep checking in with us for the latest updates.

