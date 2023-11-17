Christmas decorating spikes dopamine, which makes you feel good

If you’re waiting until after Thanksgiving or some other arbitrary date to bust out your Christmas decorations … why? Experts — and scientific studies — say that decorating for Christmas early can benefit us in multiple ways, including helping reduce stress and boost our overall moods.

That’s all I needed to hear — time to trim that tree.

Early Christmas decorating improves our moods chemically

Psychologist Deborah Serani confirmed it in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

“It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness,” she said. “I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out … signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not.”

“Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone,” Serani added.

Why Christmas decorations make us happy

What is it, exactly, that makes us happy when we see Christmas decorations? There are a lot of possibilities, and it may not be the same thing for everyone.

The bright lights and colors probably play a role — chromotherapy, or color therapy, is thought to increase energy levels and help boost happiness. There’s also the neuroarchitecture effect — that’s a relatively new field of scientific study that looks at how designed environments, like the ambiance created by Christmas décor, can affect moods and behavior.

But for many people, it probably has a lot to do with nostalgia. “For a lot of us, Christmas is a magical time, it’s a time of innocence, it’s a time of joy,” Serani said.

Whatever it is, this is your official excuse: Get those Christmas decorations out and feel the festive feelings.

