Back to Hogwarts Day is almost here, which means it’s almost time for witches and wizards all around the world to celebrate magic together. Sept. 1 is the day that marks the beginning of the Hogwarts school year each year — and it’s also a time when digital and in-person events worldwide celebrate the legacy of “Harry Potter.”

What is Back to Hogwarts Day?

“We’re glad you asked!” says the official Wizarding World website. “Each year on 1st September, fans of the wizarding world come together to mark the moment when wizards and witches board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9¾ for another magical year at Hogwarts.”

There’s an official gathering at King’s Cross Station in London where “Harry Potter” fans dress up, count down to 11 a.m. and sip butterbeer together. Around the world, movie theaters hold special screenings of the “Harry Potter” movies. And online, there are digital events, including trivia challenges, games and fan gatherings.

You can learn more (and stay in the know about other “Harry Potter” news and happenings) by joining the official fan club.

Get ready for Back to Hogwarts Day with these must-haves for ‘Harry Potter’ lovers

Paladone “Harry Potter” Golden Snitch Light – USB Powered Desk Lamp

For fans of Quidditch and all things “Harry Potter,” this Golden Snitch lamp hovers and glows just like the real thing, under a glass dome to keep it from flying away, never to be seen again (until a skilled Seeker manages to catch it, of course).

Sold by Amazon

“Harry Potter” Time Turner Spinner Necklace

When you need more time in the day, you need a time-turner necklace, just like the one Hermione wore. This golden charm features a crystal hourglass surrounded by an inscription that reads, “I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun.”

Sold by Alex and Ani

“Harry Potter” Quidditch Beverage Glass Gift Set, 6 Pieces

This glassware set features two fluted glasses engraved with the Golden Snitch, two cork coasters, a bottle opener and an acacia wood case embossed with Quidditch hoops and the Hogwarts crest. It’s perfect for any Quidditch fan to quench their thirst before a big game.

Sold by Macy’s

“Harry Potter” Mirror of Erised Necklace

Looking into the Mirror of Erised reveals your heart’s deepest desires, so only look if you want to see what it will show.

Sold by Alex and Ani

“Harry Potter” Marauder’s Map Heat Changing Coffee Mug

Like the map from the stories, this coffee mug changes to reveal secrets about the Hogwarts castle. Just pour in your hot beverage of choice and watch it shift into mischief mode.

Sold by Amazon

“Harry Potter” Great Hall Terrarium

Cultivate your own magical world inside the glass walls of this terrarium, designed to look just like Hogwarts Castle’s Great Hall, with its vaulted ceilings and peaked crown.

Sold by Pottery Barn Teen

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.