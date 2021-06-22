Trendy professional clothes for when you return to the office

In addition to updating your professional wardrobe, invest in garment care essentials like steam irons, high-quality hangers or lint shavers,

Is it time to buy trendy professional clothes?

Are you returning to the office soon? If it’s been over a year since you updated your professional wardrobe, it’s high time to invest in new clothes for the office.

Finding professional clothes for the workplace goes beyond following a dress code. Instead, it’s a matter of striking a balance between fashion and functionality. For those gearing up for commuting again, practical options can make the journey more comfortable. And it comes as no surprise that many professionals want to make a great first impression with a cracking new outfit on their first day back in the office.

What to know before buying trendy office clothes

Check the dress code

Many companies are instituting organization-wide changes to prepare for a return to the office, some including updated dress codes.

Before you splurge on new pieces, make sure they follow the current guidelines. Some companies, for example, have decided to embrace more casual dress codes. For others, it’s business as usual, in which professional, dressier clothes are required.

Do a closet purge

Return to work presents a unique opportunity to purge your closet, which might be much different than previous purges.

For one, the old rule of letting go of what you haven’t worn in a year might not apply to your everyday work clothes. Since work-from-home has been in place for well over a year, you might not be ready to part with pieces that have plenty of wear left in them.

Rather than plucking clothes from your closet and deciding whether or not to keep them, you’ll need to try them on. Many people experienced weight fluctuations during the stay-at-home orders, so clothes may fit differently at this point. Trying on clothes, to some extent, streamlines the purge by making decisions to part with certain pieces much more manageable.

Some people are excited to embrace new fashions after wearing mostly casual or athleisure clothing for a prolonged period. Instead of keeping classic styles, some professionals part with these pieces to make room for bolder, brighter styles.

Consider creating a capsule wardrobe

Minimalism has risen in popularity and evolved into capsule wardrobes, which many professionals use to save time. A capsule wardrobe includes a limited collection of pieces that coordinate well together.

Capsule wardrobes for work clothes often include pieces in colors or styles that complement one another, such as blazers and pants that can be mixed and matched. This makes it easy to build outfits, which leads to smoother mornings without the stress of assembling an outfit. Additionally, it may be a cost-effective way to create a more functional wardrobe.

Best trendy professional clothes for return to work

A crisp jumpsuit

Vince Camputo V-Neck Crepe Jumpsuit

This sleek design taps into a pantsuit’s crisp, clean lines to achieve a fashion-forward work style. It pairs well with most sweaters and blazers, not to mention it’s easy to accessorize.



A pair of plaid dress pants

Kenneth Cole Reaction Slim-Fit Stretch Pattern Dress Pants

The low-profile plaid design of these Kenneth Cole pants makes them a sophisticated choice. The slim-fit style has a permanent crease and premium flex waistband.



A fun pair of pumps

MICHAEL Michael Kors

This fun pump with an animal-inspired color splash theme is vibrant and versatile. Its flexible design makes it comfortable enough to walk around the office all day.



A flowy blouse

Alfani Plus-Size Dolman-Sleeve Top

With elegant dolman sleeves and a surplice neckline, this flowy blouse adds balance to fitted pants or tailored jeans. It’s available in neutral and pastel colors.



An updated polo

Nautica Slim-Fit Polo Shirt

This contemporary spin on the classic polo has updated features like a slim-fit cut, stripe detail at the collar and wick-away material. The polo comes in unique colors, such as pale coral and mint.



A versatile blouse

L.C. Lauren Conrad Banded Neck Peasant Blouse

A softer style, you can wear this patterned blouse with pants or a skirt at work and jeans on days off. It’s made with lightweight, breathable Tencel and has a lay-flat polo neckline.



A pair of vibrant wide-leg pants

INC International Concepts High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Go bold with these vibrant wide-leg pants that offer a comfortable fit with a linen, rayon and spandex blend. Because the design features plenty of colors, it’s easy to find a solid color top to match them.



A bold sport coat

Michael Kors Men’s Classic-Fit Sport Coat

Versatile and sophisticated, this Michael Kors sport coat is a well-cut jacket that features fine details like a notched lapel and four-button cuffs. It’s available in a diverse size range, which includes big and tall sizes.



A contemporary jacket

DKNY Double-Breasted Jacket

A polished option that echoes 1980s style, this short-sleeve blazer features oversized buttons and a peak lapel. Its cool jade color and fine texture give it an understated uptown look.



A flattering pair of ankle pants

Alfani Pull-On Skinny Pants

It’s hard to beat the versatility of these pull-on pants, which come in over a dozen bold colors, like violet, marigold and cardinal rouge. The flexible material offers a flattering fit, especially around the hips.



A chic button-down shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt

This chic button-down by Tommy Hilfiger has roll-tab sleeves with contrast details. The shirt is 100% cotton and machine washable, making it a customer favorite for its easy-care design.



A sleek sheath dress

Calvin Klein Solid Capelet Empire-Waist Sheath Dress

An updated spin on the classic sheath, this Calvin Klein style has regal cape sleeves and an empire waist. It utilizes a scuba crepe material for a comfortable fit.



A refreshed dress shirt

Lauren Ralph Lauren Men’s Wrinkle Free Stretch Dress Shirt

Wearers appreciate this dress shirt’s relaxed armholes and additional room across the chest and shoulders. It has a traditional barrel cuff with one button and a relaxed button-down collar.



A pair of upscale Oxfords

Johnston & Murphy Conard Cap-Toe Oxford

This Johnston & Murphy Oxford is known for its signature craftsmanship and fine details. It also has a leather upper and full-length padded footbed.



A functional skirt

Croft & Barrow Effortless Stretch Scallop-Hem Skort

There’s a lot to love about this design, including a unique hem and built-in shorts. In addition, reviews note its functional, comfortable design, and it is a popular option for capsule wardrobes.



