When you choose a collapsible hybrid, you get a stroller and a utility wagon for the price of one.

Which collapsible wagons for kids are best?

Wagons come in many different sizes and are made to haul all sorts of things. Collapsible wagons are made to fold up for easy storage that doesn’t take up too much space. Wagons that are made specifically for kids are usually not collapsible.

So if you’re looking for a collapsible wagon for kids, include ones they can ride in and ones light enough for them to pull behind them. If you are looking for a wagon that is also a stroller, take a look at the Radio Flyer Odyssey Stroller Wagon.

What to know before you buy a collapsible wagon for kids

You will hear them called collapsible carts, utility wagons, beach carts and folding carts, but they all mean the same thing. They are all wheeled wagons made to haul many things in many different situations. Wagons are popular because pulling things on wheels is always easier than carrying them.

Size

Collapsible carts are made to be more convenient than rigid carts and so have an upper limit to both size and weight. The smallest collapsible wagons are made to carry only 30 pounds or so and the upper limit for collapsible wagons is typically around 300 pounds.

Weight

The lighter the weight of the collapsible cart, the easier it is to get in and out of your car or truck. Smaller collapsible wagons weigh less than 10 pounds and bigger collapsible wagons weigh as much as 50 pounds.

Capacity

The bigger the wagon, the more things it can hold and the more weight it can carry. Capacity is also about volume. Carts that are longer, wider and taller will carry more gear than shorter, narrower and lower ones.

Durability

Collapsible wagons are built to use outdoors, so look for rust-proof frames, wheels, axles and handles. Choose fabrics that are treated to resist water, rain and snow. Look for collapsible wagons with fabrics treated to resist mildew and the harmful effects of UV rays.

The carry area

Bags: The most common type of utility wagon uses a bag. It conforms to the shape of the rectangular frame when fully folded or fully opened. The bag should be made of heavyweight natural or synthetic fabric to resist tears and rips.

The most common type of utility wagon uses a bag. It conforms to the shape of the rectangular frame when fully folded or fully opened. The bag should be made of heavyweight natural or synthetic fabric to resist tears and rips. Baskets: Wire baskets are like the ones on shopping carts at the grocery store. Wire baskets are good for carrying things that are already in bags or boxes. Because they are made of open wire mesh, small things easily fall through the gaps.

What to look for in a quality collapsible wagon for kids

Setup and takedown

Look for folding utility carts that fold and unfold easily and smoothly. Having to put too much effort into pushing and pulling while you fold and unfold puts unwanted stress on the cart’s frame. Avoid folding carts that require tools for setup and takedown. Choose only collapsible wagons that fold and unfold in seconds, not minutes.

Push or pull?

Most collapsible wagons are made to pull, but a few are designed so you can do both. If you want a folding utility cart you can push, make sure it is designed for it. Either way, choose a collapsible wagon that has an adjustable handle with a comfortable grip.

Wheels

Size: Collapsible wagons designed for heavier loads should be bigger and sturdier. Larger wheels are better for rough terrain. Smaller wheels work best on smooth surfaces, because they can’t handle the bumps.

Collapsible wagons designed for heavier loads should be bigger and sturdier. Larger wheels are better for rough terrain. Smaller wheels work best on smooth surfaces, because they can’t handle the bumps. Materials: Plastic wheels are noisy and give a rough ride to your wagon’s contents. Rubber wheels give better traction and smoother cushioning.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible wagon for kids

You can find a few simple and lightweight collapsible wagons for less than $50. The prices go up with the size and carrying capacity and usually top out at around $600.

Collapsible wagon for kids FAQ

Is it hard to assemble a collapsible wagon?

A. You will need only a few common household hand tools, but managing the folding frame as you bolt it together will be easier if you have someone to help.

Can kids carry other kids in collapsible wagons?

A. Only if it is specifically made to carry kids as passengers.

What are the best collapsible wagons for kids to buy?

Top collapsible wagon for kids

Radio Flyer Odyssey Stroller Wagon

What you need to know: Parents get the convenience of pushing a stroller combined with pulling a wagon in this double-duty product.

What you’ll love: This 4-foot-long wagon holds up to 120 pounds of kids or cargo and folds with one hand into the size of a rollaboard suitcase. Passengers have 5-point safety harnesses with shoulder pads and quilted seat backs. The durable rubber wheels ride smoothly on ball bearings and lock with a rear safety brake. The handle is movable from front to back, adjustable for angle and has a stitched hand grip for comfort.

What you should consider: At 40 pounds, this is a heavy wagon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top collapsible wagon for kids for the money

MacSports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon

What you need to know: This little red wagon sets up in seconds.

What you’ll love: This lightweight wagon is 3 feet long and weighs only 25 pounds, but can safely carry as much as 150 pounds of gear. The heavy-duty fabric is UV- and mildew-resistant and wipes clean easily. The accordion-style frame folds down to only 8 inches wide to store in the convenient carry case.

What you should consider: This wagon comes ready to use and needs no assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wonderfold 4 Seater Multi-Function Quad Stroller Wagon

What you need to know: It’s a wagon, a stroller and the max SUV of collapsible wagons.

What you’ll love: At 4 feet long, 4 feet tall and 50 pounds, this collapsible wagon is made to haul 300 pounds of kids, gear or both. You can haul four kids at once in style with 5-point safety harnesses. All four wheels come equipped with suspensions and ball bearings installed. The 8-inch front wheels are on casters and the 10-inch rear wheels have a step-on foot brake.

What you should consider: This really big buggy is tough to maneuver in tight spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.