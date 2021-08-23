Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
60°
Sacramento
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Local News
Capitol to Capitol
California
Wildfire Watch
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Live Traffic Updates
Conversations for Change
Sacramento’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Destination California
Entertainment
Business
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Watch Live
Top Stories
Sources: Mike Brown named new head coach of the Kings
[UPDATE] Police found missing Sacramento teenagers
Can you buy a car without a license?
Arguing online? Saying ‘white privilege’ makes it …
Morning
Gary on the Go
Money Matters
Ask an Attorney
Morning Traffic Updates
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
Remarkable Women
Sports
Final Quarter
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Video
Community
Sacramento’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Community Calendar
Contests
Pros Who Know
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Destination California
Open Enrollment
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Sign up for our daily newsletter
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Regional News Partners
Sacramento’s Remarkable Women of 2022
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brushes & Accessories
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Top Brushes & Accessories Headlines
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Are those expensive vibrating skin brushes worth …
Beautyblender review: Can this makeup sponge apply …
Best eyebrow brush
6 most popular makeup brushes on Sephora
More Brushes & Accessories
Best cheap makeup brushes
Best hair brush
Best boar bristle brush
What is the best makeup brush cleaner?
Best dry brush