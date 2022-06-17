Keep your makeup from melting off no matter how high the temperature gets

From barbecues to days at the beach, there are plenty of things to love about summer. Makeup that fades or melts off definitely isn’t one of them. Unfortunately, with the higher temperatures and increased humidity, it can happen pretty easily.

But you aren’t doomed to melting, faded makeup just because the summer rolls around. If you use the right primer to hold your makeup in place, a high-quality powder to set your face products and a long-wearing lip stain to add color to your lips, your makeup can look fresh all summer.

If you’re tired of touching up every time you spend time in the sun, check out these top-rated makeup primers, powders and lip stains that can help you look fabulous in the hot sun.

Why does makeup melt in summer?

Makeup tends to melt and fade in summer because the higher temperatures and humidity levels make you more likely to sweat. Moisture always poses a problem for makeup, so melting foundation, running mascara and eyeliner and fading lipstick are all more common in the summer. Hot, humid weather can also cause your skin to produce more oil, and oily skin has more trouble holding onto makeup than normal or dry skin.

How to keep your makeup fresh in summer

Keep your makeup light

It may seem counterintuitive, but if you want your makeup to last on hot summer days, the key is to wear less of it. The more layers of makeup you have on your face — or the heavier your makeup is — the more likely it is to crease, cake and melt when exposed to heat and humidity. But if you wear less makeup, there’s a better chance it will stay in place.

For example, if you usually wear foundation to even out your skin tone, you may want to switch to a tinted moisturizer for summer. It offers a lightweight formula that absorbs more easily, so it isn’t just sitting on the surface of your skin where it can melt off. You can even skip all-over face makeup entirely and just use a concealer in the spots where you need some coverage.

Find a skin-friendly primer

No matter what type of makeup you choose for summer, you’ll always get better results if you start with a top-notch face primer. Primer creates a base for any makeup you put over it, so your foundation, tinted moisturizer, concealer, blush or bronzer has something to stick to for better staying power.

For summer, an oil-free primer is your best bet since you don’t want to add any more oil or moisture to your face. Formulas that contain silicone also work well because they can help fill in pores and other texture issues. It also provides a slightly tacky surface that grips the makeup and helps it stay in place all day.

Make powder your friend

Powder makeup products are usually better in summer because they can absorb oil and other moisture. That allows them to stay fresh longer than liquid or cream makeup. If you aren’t a fan of powder foundation, you can still use a liquid foundation or tinted moisturizer and then set it in place with a setting powder.

Layering powder and liquid products is another way to give your makeup longevity in summer. For example, you can use a light layer of liquid or cream blush and then dust a powder blush in a similar shade on top to lock in your cheek color.

Choose long-wearing formulas

Long-wearing makeup is always the go-to when you want your makeup to last all day. In summer, though, it may be a necessity. Longer-wearing formulas typically don’t have as much moisture as regular makeup, so they stand a much better chance of staying in place even in the face of heat and humidity.

For example, lip stains are an ideal choice for hot summer weather. They have a thinner, drier texture than lipstick or gloss, so they can stay in place for hours. Lip stains aren’t as drying or heavy as liquid lipsticks, though, making them more comfortable to wear when the weather is hot.

Long-wearing makeup is often waterproof, too. That means it not only withstands sweat, but you also can wear it around the pool or at the beach without worrying about it melting, running or fading.

Best makeup for primers, powders and lip stains for summer

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer

This face primer is lightweight and oil-free, so it’s perfect for hot summer weather. It fills in pores and fine lines and provides a smooth canvas for your makeup. The finish is slightly tacky, too, so it grabs onto your makeup and keeps it in place all day.

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer

Featuring a unique water cream formula, this lightweight primer provides a soft-matte finish that can keep your skin shine-free in summer. It contains all-natural lentil extract that regulates oil production and niacinamide to soften the look of pores. It’s also silicone-free for those with allergies.

Urban Decay All Nighter Face Primer

This long-wearing primer grips your foundation and other face makeup, so it stays on even in the hot summer sun. It offers some hydration, though, making it ideal for dry skin. The formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer

This affordable foundation primer smooths the skin but also grips your makeup to help it last through the hottest summer days. It has a lightweight gel texture with a translucent finish and works well for all skin tones and types.

Clinique Stay-Matte Invisible Blotting Powder

This universal blotting powder absorbs excess oil and shine without disturbing the makeup under it. It leaves the skin completely matte and doesn’t impart any color, so all skin tones can use it. It’s oil-free and non-acnegenic, too.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Evolution Setting Powder

With a micro-fine texture and translucent, matte finish, this setting powder locks your makeup in place without getting cakey in the summer heat. It also helps absorb oil and controls shine throughout the day. It diffuses light to help blur the look of pores, too.

NYX HD Finishing Powder Pressed Setting Powder

This silky soft setting powder has a matte finish that keeps your makeup in place all day. It also absorbs excess oil on the forehead, nose and shine and softens the look of pores and fine lines. It comes in a green shade that can color-correct redness and a banana shade to blur dark spots.

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain

This lightweight lip stain provides rich color that lasts all day, even in the summer heat. Its thin texture doesn’t feather or fade and feels weightless on the lips. It comes in eight flattering shades, too.

Fenty Beauty by Rhianna Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

This unique lip stain goes on glossy but leaves a soft tint behind that wears all day. It also helps hydrate the lips and is extremely comfortable to wear. It won’t feather or bleed and comes in several bright, summer-ready shades.

L’Oreal Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain

With an ultra-thin formula, this lip stain delivers bold color but leaves your lips feeling completely bare. It has a matte finish that won’t budge all day and offers a unique precision applicator that makes it super-easy to apply. It’s available in 20 shades, too.

