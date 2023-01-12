Martin Luther King Day weekend is almost here

Although Martin Luther King, Jr. was born on Jan.15, we observe Martin Luther King Day on the third Monday of January each year. It’s the holiday that honors the man’s phenomenal, groundbreaking civil rights achievements that changed the course of history in the United States.

Because of its proximity to the end-of-year holiday rush, many retailers don’t embrace this day as a major sales event. However, shrewd shoppers have discovered the long weekend is filled with a multitude of deals on beauty products, apparel and much more. If you pay attention and know where to shop, you can start off the year saving.

How is Martin Luther King Day observed?

Martin Luther King Day is one of 11 federal holidays that’s observed in the United States. These are the days that are recognized by Congress, according to Title V of the U.S. Code 6103–Holidays, as holidays for federal institutions. Many of these holidays fall on a specific day, such as Monday, partly because most federal employees work a Monday-to-Friday schedule.

On Martin Luther King Day, as well as all other federal holidays, all non-essential federal offices and many financial institutions are closed for business. Even though these holidays are observed nationwide, it’s up to the individual states to decide whether to legally observe each federal holiday. In fact, even though Martin Luther King Day was approved as a federal holiday in 1983, it wasn’t recognized by all 50 states until 2000.

How is Martin Luther King Day celebrated?

Like many other holidays, Martin Luther King Day is filled with marches and parades. However, it also has some distinguishing features that set it apart from other federal holidays. Martin Luther King Day is a day of celebration, remembrance and solidarity that is recognized and celebrated with speeches by civil rights leaders and politicians. Additionally, it’s a day when individuals, companies and organizations focus on giving back to the community. For instance, an office might organize a day of community outreach where all employees are encouraged to do volunteer work on their day off in an effort to improve their community.

Are there sales on Martin Luther King Day?

While some holidays, such as Memorial Day and Labor Day, have become synonymous with big sales events, Martin Luther King Day isn’t known for its deals. However, with so many retailers needing to make room for new inventory this year, you can find discounts on products from popular brands, such as Beats by Dr. Dre and Kate Spade, over the long weekend.

Best MLK Day weekend deals

Morphe 35XS No Silent Nights Artistry Palette

This artistic makeup palette is currently 30% off. It’s a limited edition curation that features 35 shades, including caramel, peach, mocha, plum and charcoal. The finishes range from matte to shimmer for stunning dimensional effects. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Stretch Poplin Shirt

This casual and comfortable shirt is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It features short sleeves, comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns and it’s on sale right now for 30% off. Sold by Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro

These highly desirable Powerbeats Pro earbuds are designed for individuals who like to work out hard. They have a secure fit, are sweat-resistant and each earbud has full volume and track controls. Currently, you can get these popular headphones for $50 off. Sold by Best Buy

Nerf Fortnite Legendary TAC Blaster

This gun combines your two favorite things: Nerf and Fortnite. It’s a six-dart weapon that has a pump action and is on sale for 41% off. Sold by Target

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon’s ever-popular Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for 30% off. You can plug this tiny device into your TV to get access to over a million movies and TV episodes. With the Alexa voice remote, you can search all of that content just by asking. Sold by Amazon

Croft & Barrow Women’s Effortless Stretch Pull-On Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Pants

These comfy pull-on pants are usually $40, but right now, you can get them for just $14. The stretchy sateen construction has a slimming look, and the vibrant design lets you flaunt your personal style. Sold by Kohl’s

T3 Voluminous Curls Convertible Barrel

Looking for those big, loose curls? The 1.5-inch barrel on this model gives you long-lasting voluminous curls. It has a ceramic surface to produce frizz-free results, and it’s currently on sale for 25% off. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

These gaming headphones are officially licensed for the Xbox but are also suitable for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or a PC. The upgraded battery provides 40 hours of playtime, while the gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide added comfort. Currently, you can get this model for $50 off. Sold by Best Buy

Jessica Simpson Women’s Akemi Over-the-Knee Boots

These stylish over-the-knee boots are going fast. They feature a faux suede material and have a convenient zipper closure. Currently, they’re 51% off. Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020

Who’s your favorite, Mario or Sonic? With this action-packed collection of sports games, it doesn’t matter. You can skateboard, surf, climb and more with either character. To sweeten the deal, this game is currently 40% off. Sold by Target

Kate Spade New York Women’s Park Row Stainless Steel and Silicone Quartz Watch

Simple elegance defines this offering from Kate Spade. It’s a chic black watch that’s water-resistant and features a three-hand analog display with quartz movement. This gorgeous accessory is currently 41% off. Sold by Amazon

